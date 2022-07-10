Sweeten your life! Recipe to make delicious sugar cookies

achieve the cracker perfect may seem impossible, however, if you follow our prescription you can create a delicious cookie, crunchy outside and very suavecita inside, this time we will teach you how to prepare delicious sugar cookieswith a texture incredible, the best of all is that they are quite simple to prepare and it will not take you long weather make them

The key to achieving these delicious biscuits with a touch of taste unique and also texture correct, it is in the types of sugar that we are going to use, because it has a combination of White sugar Y brown sugarthe amount of molasses Y sweetness of each will make our cracker comes out perfect, however, if you can’t get both types of sugar you can use standard sugar throughout the recipe in substitution.

sugar cookies

Ingredients

2 3/4 cups of flour

1 teaspoon of baking soda

1/2 teaspoon of baking powder

1 cup of butter

1 cup of white sugar

1/2 cup of brown sugar

1 egg

Vanilla

1 pinch of salt

Start by creaming the Butter Along with the types of sugar until you get a soft and fluffy paste, then add the egg and the vanilla, finally sift together the flourthe baking powderthe sodium bicarbonate and the pinch of Salt until you achieve a uniform mixture, you must integrate with your pasta of butter until you get a dough well incorporated and without lumps.

You can shape the cookies using cutters. Photo: Pixabay

refrigerate your dough for 15 minutes so that I took a bit of body and when I take it out it takes small portions of the same to do sphereswhich you must place in a tray for oven, you must take into account that they are going to expand so try to give enough space between each cracker so that they do not stick, take to a preheated oven and cook at 190° degrees for 10 minutes or until the cookies turn a color golden light, when leaving let them cool down and enjoy.