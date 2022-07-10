Summer-proof feet: the solution is multitasking. As the web stars teach – 361magazine

Beauty

10 July 22 / Written by: Claudia Russo

Nu Skinla’s Epoch Sole Solution is a multitasking solution for summer-proof feet. The innovative beauty routine exfoliates, hydrates and regenerates deeply

With the arrival of summer, the barefoot season kicks off: on the beach, the pool, in the park, even just at home. Totally free or protagonists of wonderful looks with open and resonant footwear, it is necessary – indeed imperative! – that they are soft and neat, just like the web stars teach.

From Giulia Salemi, recently protagonist of the Prima Donna Collection campaign, to Valentina Ferragni, from Giulia De Lellis to the international Tamara and Gigi Hadid, the watchword is: softness!

WHAT TO DO AND WHAT PRODUCTS TO USE

It is therefore useful to focus on the treatment of the skin of the heels and soles, which tends to harden and crack due, among other things, to insufficient hydration, using a targeted product.

Epoch® Sole Solution by Nu Skin is the brand’s multitasking reference with a pleasant scent of ground allspice berries: it helps treat cracked feet not only by moisturizing, but also by gently exfoliating the skin, significantly improving its appearance already after the first weeks of use.

Epoch® Sole Solution it is inspired by the indigenous peoples of the rainforests of Central America, who used to use allspice berries to soothe the dry skin of the feet. Contains urea, which exfoliates the accumulation of dead cells, deeply hydrating, and isapain: a proteolytic enzyme derived from papaya to improve the appearance of rough and dry skin.

The package features an Eco-Pac tube made of bioresinrenewable energy produced responsibly from sugar cane, ecological PCR and cardboard, designed and manufactured in partnership with WWP Beauty.

The new format also eliminates the head and shoulder of traditional tubes,saving around 67 tons * of plastic per year in the production process: the weight of 10 elephants!

Epoch® is the Nu Skin line dedicated to personal care and made with sourced ingredients ethnobotanyselected from the cultures of different places in the world.

With the use of assets from different countries around the world, Nu Skin Epoch® is also the line that helps to support the populations of the less fortunate geographic areas involved in the project. For every Epoch® product sold, Nu Skin donates US $ 0.25 to the Nu Skin Force for Good Foundation (Nu Skin Force for Good Foundation).