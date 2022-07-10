Strawberry flip, learn how to prepare this fluffy and tasty sponge cake

If you want to finish your food today with a flourish, then you need a fluffy dessertdelicious and full of flavor, so this time we will teach you how to prepare a fluffy strawberry flipwhich is perfect to put a moment sweet to your day, prepare this delicious bread and accompany it with your favorite cup of coffee or any other hot drink so you can enjoy a good dessert.

For this recipe we will use strawberriesboth for the preparation like for him decoratedhowever it is not necessary that you incorporate too many strawberries into the cake firmsince when cooking them they will lose a little of their textureit is best to search ripe strawberries have a taste well developed so that your cake tastes richer.

Related news

strawberry flip

Ingredients

Related news

400 grams of Strawberries

2 Eggs

100 grams of butter

100 grams of sugar

Vanilla

70 grams of flour

1 teaspoon of baking powder

Start by washing and disinfecting your strawberries for flipping, cut them in half and arrange them in the mold where will you do the bread previously oiled, on the other hand begins the mass of your Biscuit melting the Butter and beating with sugar until you achieve a smooth liquid, then add the eggs one by one, taking care not to add another until the previous one is well integrated.

Use ripe strawberries for a rich flavor. Photo: Pixabay

On the other hand, sift the flour and the baking powderonce ready add them to your part of Butter together with vanilla until you achieve a dough dense and uniform, pour over your mold with the strawberries and take to bake for 35 minutes at 180 ° degrees, after this time remove from the oven and let cool a little before turning it over again warmdecorate with strawberries fresh cut and enjoy.