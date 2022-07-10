Spatial audio and Dolby Atmos are coming for these TV series

Netflix is launching a new feature foraudio: the goal is to make users listen to a sound similar to that of cinema through the stereo speakers.

The streaming giant has announced it is rolling out space audio through a partnership with the company Sennheiser audio technology. According to Netflixspatial audio technology helps to translate “the cinematic experience”Immersive surround sound in any stereo.

Netflix stated that it will start implementing thespatial audio in its catalog starting from 7 July. Currently, 27 titles are available with the format, including “Stranger Things”, “The Witcher”, “Locke & Key” And “Red Notice“, With Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot And Ryan Reynolds.

“This magical combination of sight and sound will bring viewers closer to the story and we are thrilled to add this feature to other features we support such as 4K, HDR, Dolby Atmos and Netflix calibrated mode.“, he has declared Netflix in a blog post announcing the launch of space audio.

Dolby quality for some titles

It will be used AMBEO 2-Channel Spatial Audio from Sennheiser, which translates original and immersive mixes into two-channel audio. Netflix is ​​the first streaming platform to use the Sennheiser system. “We believe AMBEO Spatial Audio offers a significant improvement for Netflix members“, he has declared Scott KramerNetflix’s audio technology manager, in a statement.

Furthermore, Netflix will also support spatial audio on Apple on Apple TV devices, iPhone And iPad to improve the5.1 surround sound and theDolby Atmos audio with immersive surround sound.

Here is the list of Netflix titles currently available with spatial audio: “Stranger Things”, “The Witcher”, “Red Notice”, “The Adam Project”, “Resident Evil”, “Raising Dion”, “Keep Sweet Pray and Obey “,” Locke & Key “,” Castlevania “,” Interceptor “,” Halftime “by Jennifer Lopez,” The Unforgivable “,” Selena the Series “,” The Order “,” Fear Street: Part One – 1994, “” Fear Street: Part Two – 1978, “” Fear Street: Part Three – 1666, “” True Story, “” The Haunting of Bly Manor, “” Black Summer, “” Seoul Vibe, “” Slumberland, “” The Good Nurse “,” Archive 81 “,” Warrior nun “,” Kate “and” Lulli “.