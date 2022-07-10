Sofía Vergara turns 50 and her husband better congratulates his pet

Actor Joe Manganiello shared a photo with his chihuahua on Instagram, to whom he dedicated a tender message on his birthday, and his followers ask him: where is the post for Sofia?

Today, Colombian actress Sofía Vergara celebrates her 50th birthday and for several days she has shared how the celebration has gone; However, many wonder where her husband Joe Manganiello is, since he has been the great absentee in the publications that the Latin star has posted on social networks.

In more recent photos that she uploaded to her Instagram, Sofía appears with her son Manolo, her family and close friends, but in none of the snapshots can the protagonist of “Magic Mike” be seen. Will they stay together?

The rumors that there are problems in paradise intensified further with the photo that Joe recently uploaded to his profile of the camera, where he congratulates his dog Bubble, who was turning 9 years old and not his wife.

“HAPPY 9th BIRTHDAY to my little buddy, the baby… Bubbles,” she wrote.

The star’s followers were quick to ask: “Isn’t it Sofia’s birthday? Where is her post for her?” “Wish your wife a happy birthday,” one user recommended. “Is something wrong?” answered another.

Days ago, Sofia celebrated Bubbles’s birthday and again Joe was conspicuous by his absence.

In 2021, on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”, Vergara revealed that her pet was much more interested in Manganiello than her from the beginning, as he has a strong connection with Bubble.

“He has taken my husband, to my bed… They sleep together, and I sleep there on the other side,” the actress said at the time.

