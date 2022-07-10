Sofía Vergara turns 50 and celebrates it with a white and red corset

Sofia Vergara He achieved recognition in the early 2000s when he starred in the movie “Chasing Papi” in which he shared credits with Eduardo Verástegui. However, her most emblematic role was that of Gloria Delgado-Pritchett in the television series “Modern Family”, which was broadcast on ABC from September 2009 to April 2020, accumulating eleven seasons and 250 episodes. This character placed her as one of the best comedy actresses in the United States since she was nominated for the Golden Globe, Emmy and Screen Actors Guild awards.

Now, the model also attracted attention this Sunday, after she posted on her Instagram account, where she has 26 million followers, a series of photos of the private celebration she had for her arrival on the fifth floor.

The native of Barranquilla, Colombia, decided to wear an impressive red and white dress, which, at the top, was completely adjusted, thus demonstrating the perfect figure that Sofía has achieved with her discipline in exercise and nutrition, while part of the skirt, elegantly cascading.

(Sofía Vergara turns 50 / Instagram)

The America’s Got Talent judge posed for fabulous poolside snaps while enjoying a birthday lunch with family and friends. In addition, she opted for dark eye makeup and a nude color on her lips that made her look more natural.

“Lunch before the birthday with my family”, was the only thing the actress managed to write in addition to putting cake emoticons. In one of the photos, the 50-year-old appears next to a delicious birthday cake that was covered in shredded coconut and had two candles displaying the numbers five and zero placed on top.

In another of the images, Sofía poses with her son Manolo Vergara and his niece claudia vergara. The sweetest thing is that on this same day Vergara celebrates the birthday of his pet called “Bubbles”, for which he had a cake made with bright blue icing and decorated with white flowers.

In the photos, Sofía is seen in the same dress, but lying on a picnic blanket with “Bubbles”, her niece. Claudia and other family members.

