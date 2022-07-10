Sofía Vergara turned 50 years old: we review photos from when she was young to show that nothing has changed | Famous
Sofía Vergara is partying, because this June 10 she turned 50 years old.
On her Instagram account, in which she is very active, she took a look at how the celebrations began for this special day: she gathered her whole family for lunch in which she wore a white maxi dress with red prints, there was a cake and handed out liquor bottles marked “50 and still fabulous.”
In the comments section, there was no lack of good wishes and congratulations, but also observations of how jovial he looks at this age.
“You never get old, you are like good wines”, “I thought you were 35 or 38 years old”, “how can you be 50 years old?”, “50 never looked so good” or “but you look so young” were some of the comments that his fans left him on this occasion.
Thus, we remember the beginnings of Sofía Vergara in the world of entertainment to verify that the passage of time does not seem to affect her.
Sofía Vergara started her career as a model: photos from when she was young
Today he is one of the most recognizable faces in Hollywood, but the beginning of his story is not so glamorous.
As published by the newspaper ‘El País’ on July 9, 2022, the Colombian is the daughter of a rancher and a housewife. She had no intentions of reaching stardom: when she was 17, a talent scout of hers saw her on a beach in the Colombian Caribbean, asked her to take a picture of her and, shortly after, called her to star in a commercial for a drink. refreshing.
Following that success, her modeling career took off.
On a personal level, Sofía Vergara became a mother at 18, after starting a relationship with José Luis González, a man far from the show business. Although the young people stayed together for 2 more years after the birth of Manolo González-Ripoll Vergara, they ended up separating and she raised her son completely alone.
Around 2000, Sofía Vergara was already a recognized image, especially for her photos in bikinis and showing off her curvaceous figure.
‘Modern Family’ made Sofia Vergara one of the highest paid actresses
In 1995, the Colombian made the leap to the small screen thanks to the melodrama ‘Acapulco, cuerpo y alma’, in which she had a brief participation in the role of Irasema.
However, around 2000, he entered Hollywood with supporting roles in productions such as ‘Hot Properties’ or ‘Desperate Housewives’.
The biggest success came in 2009, when she played Gloria Pritchett in ‘Modern Family’. She kept this character for 10 years, which helped her to be placed multiple times in the first places of the highest paid actresses in Hollywood.
In that time, he also expanded his career with films like ‘Chef’, ‘Fading Gigolo’, ‘Hot Pursuit’ and more.
Sofia Vergara found love with Joe Manganiello
In May 2014, during the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, the actress met her future husband. However, at the time she was in a relationship with businessman Nick Loeb.
By June of that year, once the Colombian had finished their courtship, they began dating in a romantic plan.
Love happened quickly, because just 6 months later, at the end of 2014, the ‘power-couple’ got engaged. In November 2015, they arrived at the altar.
Since then, they have become one of the strongest couples in Hollywood.
This is what Sofía Vergara looks like at 50
Within the framework of his fifth decade of life, the Hollywood star has important projects on the horizon.
On the one hand, he currently works as a judge on the program ‘America’s Got Talent’ and, on the other, the premiere of the Netflix series ‘Griselda’ is expected.
In this story, she will give life to Griselda Blanco, one of the best-known drug traffickers in Colombia, in addition to serving as a producer.