Sofia Vergara talks about the new commercial she recorded… for the Super Bowl!

Every year, the Super Bowl becomes the launch window for different commercial brands. It is not for less, the American football event attracts millions of viewers.

This year, Sofia Vergara was chosen by AT&T to star in their ad during the most important sporting event in the United States.

In the commercial, we see the Colombian arriving at a family event. Seconds later, her cousin tells her that “Paty” is now a gigillionaire, which makes her “the new celebrity in the family.”

Sofia Vergara’s commercial that she recorded for the Super Bowl:

“It is extremely important for me and my family to have the opportunity to see each other virtually and talk, no matter the distance. With this new launch, I feel that we can be even more connected at all times and with faster coverage,” said Vergara.

“We shot the campaign in both Spanish and English languages ​​to make sure it captured the diversity of our Latino audience. I’m excited to be involved in this effort with AT&T to stay connected at all times,” added Vergara, who will soon play the drug lord. Colombian Griselda Blanco in a series on Netflix.

For its part, a spokesperson for AT&T and Dieste Inc said that working with the tk-year-old Colombian artist was a wonderful experience.

“It was incredible to have worked with Sofía. With the simple fact that she played herself we were able to achieve that contrast that we were looking for between her and her ‘gigillionaire’ cousin. We are satisfied with the final result and we are proud to produce this type of content of this caliber together with AT&T. [El comercial] will surely connect with Hispanic consumers.”

It is not the first time that a Latino has appeared in a commercial for the Super Bowl.

In 2019 the Colombian singer Maluma he starred in a 30-second commercial for which he received $5.3 million.