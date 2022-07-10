Sofía Vergara and her arduous fight against thyroid cancer

Sofía Vergara is considered one of the most beautiful and talented Latin faces in the Spanish-speaking world. With an impeccable career, he has managed to win the affection of the public over the years and conquered the great critics who have recognized his work.

Although now everything seems to shine for the actress, host, model and mother, the road has not been easy, because when he turned 28 he had to cling to life once the doctors told him that I was sick with thyroid cancer.

It was in August of last year, when The beautiful Colombian was honest and talked about this terrible disease that almost took his life, but fortunately it was detected in time and after several months of treatment he managed to overcome it.

“When you’re young and you hear the word cancer, your mind goes to many places, but I tried not to panic and decided to educate myself. (…) I was lucky to have detected it early and to have the support of my doctors and, most importantly, my family,” said the 49-year-old actress during her participation in the “Stand Up To Cancer” marathon, organized for “Saturday Night Live” to raise funds to help cancer patients, last year.

In that conversation, Sofía Vergara mentioned that she decided to keep her condition a secret because it was not in his interest to profit from him or be the focus of criticism and speculation about his state of health.

“Having cancer is not fun. You don’t want to deal with anything else as you go through it.” he mentioned without elaborating in an interview with Health magazine in 2011.

To win this battle against cancer, Sofia Vergara had to undergo several radiation treatmentswhich were not enough because she required surgery, which left an impressive scar on her neck, which over the years makes her feel more and more proud of herself.

Just in February of this year, the actress of “Modern Family” He shared with his millions of followers a photograph in which he revealed the huge scar he has.

“I spent countless hours in radiation treatments and eventually surgery. Today, I can call myself a cancer survivor.” wrote at the bottom of the image. “Seeing the scar on my throat reminds me how blessed I felt. that day, and every day since”; he added she.

Sofía Vergara showed the scars of her fight against cancer

Currently, the film and television star continues to undergo treatment to control hypothyroidism.

