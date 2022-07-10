So you can use the Google calendar to motivate yourself and meet your goals

Share

Discover how to use Google Calendar to help you meet all your goals.

Google has a complete ecosystem of proprietary applicationsmost of which come pre-installed on almost all Android phones on the market, and one of the most used is, without a doubt, Google Calendar.

I’m sure you already use this app from the Mountain View-based company to not miss the birthday of your friends and family or to organize your work meetingsbut what you may not know is that you can also use the Google calendar to motivate yourself and meet your goals. She reads on and finds out how to do it.

So you can use the Google calendar to encourage you to reach your goals

Today we are here to talk about a practical Google Calendar tool with which you can set your own personal goals and configure the periodicity and the time that you are going to dedicate to these tasks.

If you want use the Google calendar to motivate yourself and meet your personal goals you just have to follow a few simple steps:

Open the Google Calendar app on your Android mobile

tap on the button with the “+” sign which is located in the lower right corner

which is located in the lower right corner Click on the option Goal

Enter one of the available sections and choose the goal you want to achieve or create your own by clicking on the button Personalize…

or create your own by clicking on the button Write, in the top bar, the name of the goal you want to create for example, learn Python

for example, learn Python Click on the confirmation button that appears at the top right of the screen

that appears at the top right of the screen choose how often will you perform this task being able to choose between several options. You can display all the available options by clicking on the button More options…

being able to choose between several options. You can display all the available options by clicking on the button Establishes how long you will dedicate to this task

you will dedicate to this task indicates what time of day it is better for you to perform this task

it is better for you to perform this task Go back to click on the confirmation button which is located in the upper right

Once this is done, Google Calendar will automatically create a series of events in your calendar with the frequency and the schedule that you have previously indicated. These events include an automatic reminder that will be sent to you a notification 30 minutes before the start of the performance of this task.

With this simple Google calendar trick you can motivate yourself to meet your goalsbut if you usually use this app on a daily basis, we recommend that you take a look at our guide with the best tricks to get the most out of Google Calendar.

