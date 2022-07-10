so you can get an exclusive pickaxe for the Battle Royale for free

Fortnite: so you can get an exclusive peak for the Battle Royale for free

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord /Telegram

If you want to start Chapter 3 Season 3 of Fortnite With news to show off to your friends, you should know that Epic Games and Xbox have prepared a gift for all Battle Royale players. This is the Dazzling Daggers exclusive pickaxe, which is currently not for sale.

To get it and add it to your account you only have to meet one requirement: play Fortnite. Yes, it’s that simple, but you’ll have to do it through Xbox Cloud Gaming, Microsoft’s cloud service that allows you to enjoy the game from a browser on either PC or mobile.

Get V-Bucks for Fortnite:

How to get Dazzling Daggers pickaxe for free Fortnite?

To add the item to your inventory, simply visit this link on your computer or compatible smartphone to play Fortnite through the cloud. All you have to do is log in to get the Dazzling Daggers pickaxe for free.

This is a promotion that will be available for a limited time, so you will have until June 21, at 22:59 PM, Mexico City time, to play the Battle Royale on Xbox Cloud Gaming and get the reward.

The item will be delivered to the account you used via a gift box. It is important to note that you do not need to have an active subscription to Xbox Game Pass or Xbox Cloud Gaming to get it, as access is free.

Epic Games clarified that the Dazzling Daggers pickaxe is not currently available for purchase, but that there is a possibility that it will later arrive in the Battle Royale store. Below you can see an image of the free reward that awaits you:

Fortnite is available for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, PC and mobile. Find more information related to Battle Royale on this page.

Related Video: Fortnite: how did it become the paradise for crossovers?