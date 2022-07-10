Shopping centers, parks and skyscrapers of the world with a stamp from Cáceres

Carlos Sánchez Sanabria is from Cáceresalthough his aspirations and desire to dedicate himself to architecture have led him to leave his city for Seville. He studied the race and got the award for the best record of his promotion. She also completed a postgraduate degree in BIM Specialist from the Rey Juan Carlos University of Madrid and has several distinctions in different ideas competitions At national and international level. With a cover letter of ten, the company Gabriel Verd + Buró4 Architectshas opened the doors of one of the most important architecture studios in Andalusia. There he dedicates himself, along with the rest of the team (which also includes his girl, Verónica Rodríguez Vergara), to design huge residential, shopping centers, offices, skyscrapers, hotel complexes, large parks…

The young man stands out as a brilliant mind due to his multifaceted training and professional career. He previously created with his partner Thirteen, a firm that both complement with their first activity. they convert a plan in a three-dimensional building, they draw galleries for different uses, towers, libraries, theaters, kitchens or shape a desk, all from a computer. They take care of creating interior design projects and sketches, thanks to architectural visualization. His impressive and ingenious elaborations can be requested in images, videos or animations. Orders come from all corners of the country and South Korea.

HERITAGE

How does an architect deal with actions as disparate as a skyscraper in Prague or a house in a historic center? «Each one has its methods and its systems.. In a house with these characteristics, it always implies a maximum respect for the heritage value of the place, that is, that it does not alter the historical context in which it is located. When building a house in the old part of Cáceres, for example, we must take into account that it is a space that accumulates several centuries. Not all projects are the same and when it comes to building a skyscraper many hours of work are needed. Some are very complicated. Although the development of architecture comes quite a bit from obstaclesof assume difficulty as an element of transformation. It’s a challenge, but it’s not an impediment to creating a concept », she says proudly.

Always start working with a pencil and a blank page. This part of mentally defining what you want based on the assignment of the project is what you like most about your profession, the most difficult and the most beautiful too: when it materializes.





But, what are you looking for with your job, beyond attending to a client’s order? “The work in this large office is constant and we depend on each other, We’re a team. me personally, feel full, develop my interests and improve the way of life of people. Through sustainable architecture we adapt everyday areas such as the home, the school and the street. The client comes with some expectations of what he wants and we architects have others; sometimes completely contrary and others not so much. The fundamental thing is to find a point of balance between both ideaswithout giving up key impressions of architecture such as light, space and other elements, which are difficult for the consumer to see, especially on paper”, says Sanabria.





To approach the trajectory of the young architect from Cáceres, we must focus on one of his works. In 2021 alone he had more than 40 commissions. «During confinement due to the pandemic, when social networks were flooded with videos with all kinds of activities at home and from balconies. There was an urbanization of Mairena de Aljarafe (Seville) in which their neighbors made bingos and a fitness class to make confinement more bearable. These activities became so viral on the internet that Coca-Cola recorded an advertisement in the aforementioned residential. We designed this building from Gabriel Verd + Buró4 Arquitectos. It was very good, not only because of the publicity it gave us, but for the satisfaction that it supposes. He retweeted it even the American actor Will Smith», says Carlos.





For him, architecture is much more than designing a building. It conceives the actions at a global level, including not only the dialogue with the environment where it is located, but also setting the keys of that interior. Yours, you know, is a controversial field at times. The great works capture the attention of the citizens, but the genius and technical complexity can reside in various types of buildings without being megaprojects. «My two favorite modern buildings in Cáceres are the Helga de Alvear museum and the Parque del Príncipe», says the young man with a smile.





Has the social value of architecture grown? «The brick crisis hit very hard. 50 or 60 years ago, being an architect was synonymous with social prestige, success and money; 20 years ago only success and good salary; and today it probably is unfortunately precariousness for many colleagues. we must follow fighting for our dignityfor the right to exercise this wonderful and magical workwith competence, professionalism and honesty”, concludes the expert.