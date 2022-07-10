Shawn Mendes postpones tour to focus on his mental health

Camila Cabello is the face of Victoria’s Secret’s first bilingual campaign 0:42

(CNN) — Shawn Mendes postponed his world tour to focus on his health.

In an Instagram post made on Friday, the 23-year-old Grammy-nominated singer said he will delay the next three weeks of his concerts “until further notice.”

“I’ve been on tour since I was 15 and to be honest it’s always been hard being on the road away from friends and family,” Mendes wrote. “After a few years off the road I felt I was ready to dive back in, but that decision was premature and unfortunately the road toll and pressure caught up with me and I reached a breaking point.”

Mendes concluded his post: “After speaking with my team and healthcare professionals, I need to take some time to heal and take care of myself and my mental health first and foremost. As soon as there are more updates, I promise I’ll let you know that I love you.”

The singer received thousands of supportive comments in response to the post.

Mendes kicked off his “Wonder” tour last month. He was scheduled to perform in St. Paul, Minneapolis, on Saturday, with performances scheduled through October.