Seven reasons why ‘My best friend’s wedding’ is a classic that you should revisit

1997 is an unappealing number, a moment in the middle of two very different eras (the rebellion of the 1990s, the commercialism of the 2000s), a year that doesn’t seem to matter at all. That is until certain releases that hit theaters during its 12 months are reviewed. And no, we are not talking about the classic that it is titanica (that will come soon, but not today), or other memorable movies like The Fifth Element, Good Will Hunting, Boogie Nights, Men in Black, Full Monty, Better… impossible or the fiasco that wiped all superhero projects from the producers’ tables for a decade, Batman and Robin… We are talking about a little romantic comedy that changed the rules, made its protagonist’s resume more interesting, opened the doors to high school and unexpectedly made a lot of money at the box office: My best friend’s Wedding.

My best friend’s wedding is one of the most rebellious and interesting of its kind at a time when the formula was beginning to bore

this strange romcom in which (spoiler alert) the protagonist ends up alone, it may be one of the most rebellious and interesting of its genre at a time when the formula was starting to get boring. During the late ’70s through the ’90s, the romantic comedy was a gold mine, a star-producing machine, and frankly a genre in which to find good stories. But already around the 2000s the source of ideas was beginning to dry up. And that’s where it comes in My best friend’s Wedding.

For those who haven’t seen it (it’s time): My best friend’s Wedding has Jules (Julia Roberts), a food critic, as the lead. When his best friend, a sports journalist (Dermott Mulroney) with whom he had a pact to marry at 30 if neither had (oh the 90s and their marriage pacts in fiction!), tells him that he is going to get married , Jules spirals into sadness, then conspiracy.. And it is that Jules had been secretly in love with her friend forever and she cannot accept that another woman (a posh and blonde and sweet and so strawberry) has stolen heart of his love. So she, discouraged by her publisher and her new best friend (Rupert Everett), decides to sabotage the relationship in every way she can. And come on if she tries everything, even quite unforgivable things.

That makes this romantic comedy a rarity worth rewatching. It has evil, it has an exquisite and current fashion sense, it has unforgettable musical scenes and you have performances that are among the best of its cast..

So we’re going to go over the things and people that make up the quiet genius of this movie on its 25th anniversary… and tell you things you probably don’t know.

Julia Roberts

In the previous years, Julia Roberts had experienced a series of very public love scandals (she left her wedding with Kiefer Sutherland with her best man, the actor Jason Patrick, with whom she had fallen in love… and that’s just one anecdote) and had had a series of box office flops. She was the talk of the tabloids (and more serious media which, at the time, and as Britney Spears’ history has shown us, were just as wild and misogynistic) and wanted to fuel her career. There was talk that the spark for her had gone out, it was about her branching out from her as an actress from her as a betrayal of America’s sweetheart to the romantic genre that had made her famous.

Julia Roberts wanted to tell this story, about a romantic lead who can be despicable and ultimately doesn’t get what she wants.

And it was at this time that the script for My best friend’s Wedding It came into his hands and it was a revelation. I wanted to tell this story, about a romantic lead who can be despicable and ultimately doesn’t get what she wants.. She wanted to go back to rom coms, but do so by taking a cheap shot at those who had criticized her for leaving the genre. It was a return to the rom-coms that she had so much run away from after Pretty Woman not to be pigeonholed, but it was a darker, more human and real one. No fairy tales.

Roberts had the power to approve the casting (we’ll come back to it) and fought because his antiheroine was as much or more so than the director or the studio wanted.

His undeniable charisma makes Jules, who she becomes more and more despicable in the course of the plot, she doesn’t become a villain in the eyes of the audience, but it doesn’t make her redeemable either. And that’s a difficult line to walk (more being America’s girlfriend) and Roberts achieves it and proves, without a doubt, her undeniable talent.

Image from My Best Friend’s Wedding via TriStar Pictures.

Cameron Diaz

She had been a model and her film debut had been in the mask, where, playing a mix of femme fatale and lady in distress, she managed to steal the show, and not only for her beauty, but for his stage presence and his innate sense of humor. Diaz was not the first choice for Roberts, who worried that the character of Kimmy (his best friend’s fiancee) would be so charming that she would take center stage. But the director saw it clearly. Díaz had a sweetness that, as the book says From Hollywood with Loveprojected strength. And she was the opposite look and tone to Roberts (although deep down their styles as actresses proved to be similar).

As Kimmy, Diaz projects sweetness, innocence and grit. She seems immature (the movie wants us to think so at first, as Jules thinks), but she is smart and assertive while remaining who she is and without losing the essence of her. Diaz may not steal the movie, but for a relative unknown she earns her place in the top three of the film’s best, hands down.

My Best Friend’s Wedding Did Much, Much Good For Rupert Everett’s Career | Image via TriStar Pictures

Rupert Everett

The other performance that takes the podium. This British actor was also a relative unknown… and besides, he didn’t do comedy. But his agent got the script and insisted they audition him, he insisted Everett was George’s character in real life (and if he is…what a treat).

George, Jules’ current (gay) best friend, publisher, and for a time in history, fake fiancé, steals his scenes with the elegance and the acid mood from someone who is completely comfortable in the role. But it’s not just that. George is a good friend, down-to-earth, caring and direct… and he tries to talk some sense into Jules on more than one occasion, but without forcing his point of view (he understands that it is about her coming to the obvious conclusion on her own) .

It’s not about a love triangle

This triangle does not have three sides. Michael (Mulroney) and Kimmy (Díaz) are in love. When Jules shows up with his nefarious plans, Michael (the most passive and boring role in the entire film) is attracted by his presence, by his charisma, by his old flame… but it’s never anything else. than that. The story is really about Jules coming to a conclusion about herself. She doesn’t love Michael, not really. Her obsession with stopping the marriage is fueled by an attachment to the old days, an enormous fear of change, and the loss of her safety net in the love arena (the pact, remember?).

Losing the possibility of Michael means having to be vulnerable, going out to meet other people, risking rejection or actually falling in love. Is a romcom which, for the first time, makes the internal and individual evolution of its heroine the emotional center of its plot.

the musical scenes

If you’ve seen this film, you know that, in the middle, it has perhaps one of the most memorable recent musical scenes in cinema. At a meal with Kimmy’s entire family, George (posing as Jules’s fiancé) recounts how did they meet. The result is an entire restaurant singing in unison their intonation of Say a Littler Prayer.

There is another moment that competes with this one. Forks when Kimmy, Michael and Jules go to a karaoke bar. Jules, aware that Kimmy has stage fright and sings awfully, forces her to sing in front of everyone to humiliate her in front of Michael (see her? She does some pretty nasty stuff). But it backfires when the entire bar, including a seduced Michael, applaud Kimmy for her bravery.

Costumes

Oh those baggy suits Jules wears! George’s elegance! Even Kimmy’s twee/preppy look! The costumes in this film are both a portrait of his time and something that, today, could inspire collections and fill wardrobes. At the time he did, who says that, with all the nostalgia that surrounds us, he can not happen again.

The end

If there is something that makes this rom-com something unique, it is its ending. Jules doesn’t stay with Michael. She attends the wedding, after trying his latest ploy and kissing him on the same day. This is followed by a hilarious chase: Kimmy sees them and runs off, Michael after her and Jules after him. George calls her in the middle of her mess and when Jules tells him what’s going on with her, he blurts out one of his many wise sayings. “He is chasing her, you are chasing him… who is chasing you?”. So Jules, seeing Michael devastated, decides to apologize to Kimmy and convince her to come back to him.

After a memorable scene in a station bathroom (so many memorable scenes!), we see the wedding take place and Jules, alone, sitting at the party. Her cell phone rings and it’s George. And what follows is one of the best speeches of romcom never said… and it’s not romantic, but it is full of love.