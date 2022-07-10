Seven natural remedies for rheumatoid arthritis, recommended by experts

The main ways to control rheumatoid arthritis without medication involve diet and exercise modifications. | Photo: Getty Images.

rheumatoid arthritis it is an autoimmune disease that can affect anyone at any age, although according to experts, it tends to affect women more than men. Therefore, at Unotv.com we give you seven natural remedies recommended by specialists to combat rheumatoid arthritis.

Natural remedies for rheumatoid arthritis

Rheumatologist Rochelle Rosian, from the Cleveland Clinic in the United States, assures that Is it possible to control rheumatoid arthritis without medication?and for this he suggests:

anti-inflammatory diet

According to the expert, the best natural treatment for rheumatoid arthritis is to eat an anti-inflammatory diet, which involves a low intake of animal protein and a higher intake of plant protein, including legumes, nuts, and seeds.

This does not mean, Rosian clarifies, following a strictly vegetarian diet.

Stretching

Stretching is important because in this way the ligaments, tendons and joints they are kept lubricated and fit for use.

Hot and cold application

Other remedy for rheumatoid arthritiss The application of heat and ice are also really good treatments to maintain good lubrication in the ligaments, tendons and joints.

Good posture and movement

When exercising or stretching it is important to maintain a good posture and that the movement and position of the muscles is correct to avoid stressing the joints.

“When you walk, you should avoid moving your feet in or out because that could affect your knees or hips. As well as, maintain a uniform step, a good posture and contract the abdominal muscles, in addition to wearing shoes and not flip flops “

Do not force the joints

A remedy for rheumatoid arthritis is to be careful when performing daily activities not to force the jointsfor this you can use instruments or tools that allow you to have a greater grip and support such as wristbands, gloves or cushions for the hands when using the computer mouse or keyboard.

Omega 3 intake

The rheumatologist suggests consuming omega-3 fish oil supplements, specifically the type with DHA and EPA, which can be found in fish and shellfish.

Turmeric

Some studies have shown that Turmeric has anti-inflammatory effects. Rosian says that 750 milligrams twice a day, or 1,000 milligrams once a day, is the ideal dose.

What is Rheumatoid arthritis?

The rheumatoid arthritis is “an inflammatory polyarthritis”, says Dr. Rosian, who explains the mechanism by which this condition affects people’s health:

“Your body attacks the lining of the joints. Over time, this can cause the cushion around these joints to break down. Rheumatoid arthritis causes erosions.

“This can lead to loss of independence,” says the rheumatologist.

The rheumatoid arthritis It can affect any joint in the body, but it most commonly affects small joints, such as those in the hands and feet. However, the Cleveland Clinic maintains that rheumatoid arthritis is considered a systemic disease, meaning that the entire body feels its impact.

Between the most common symptoms of rheumatoid arthritis is it so: