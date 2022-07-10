Season 3 of City on a Hill arrives on Movistar on August 30

season 3 of City on a Hillthe series starring kevin bacon Y aldis hodgearrives on August 30, 2022 at Movistar Plus +.

On August 30 arrives in Mwatch Plus+ season 3 of City on a Hillthe SHOWTIME series starring kevin bacon Y aldis hodge. Every Tuesday there will be a new episode available. The first two seasons are now available on the Movistar Plus+ on-demand service.

The series also includes the actors Jill Hennessy, Lauren E Banks Y Matthew Del Negro. This season they join as guest artists corbin bersen (‘The Punisher’), joanne kelly (‘The Godfather of Harlem’, ‘Warehouse 13’, ‘Missing’) and Ernie Hudson (‘Grace and Frankie’, ‘Ghostbusters’, ‘The Family Business’).

Tom Fontana (‘Oz’, ‘Hospital’, ‘Homicide: Life on the Streets’) serves as showrunner and executive producer. The first two seasons are now available on demand on Movistar+.

Data sheet

Original title: City on a Hill

Year: 2019

Duration: 60 minutes

Country: USA

Address: Chuck MacLean (Creator), Michael Cuesta, Gavin O’Connor

Script: Chuck MacLean

Photography: alex disenhoff

Distribution: Kevin Bacon, Aldis Hodge, Jonathan Tucker, Mark O’Brien, Amanda Clayton, Kevin Chapman, Cathy Moriarty, Rory Culkin, Jill Hennessy, Kevin Dunn, Lauren E. Banks, Sophia Anne Caruso, Lee DiFilippo, Gene Amoroso, John J. Burke, Owen Burke, Christina Calvao, Kayla Caulfield, Shawn Contois, Emilio Cuesta, James Cummings, Ian Dylan Hunt, Thomas Kee, Colleen Kelly, Mark Lund, Robert Marsella

Producer: Pearl Street Films. Producer: Ben Affleck. Distributor: Showtime

Gender: thriller. Crime

filmaffinity

IMDB

Synopsis

season 3 of City on a Hill takes us to Boston’s high society, Beacon Hill. After leaving the FBI and tossing her badge into Boston Harbor, Jackie Rohr (bacon) lands a prestigious new job as a security guard for a wealthy family. All goes well until secrets begin to unravel… When an investigation is opened, ADA Decourcy Ward (Hodg) sees an opportunity to end the machinery that perpetuates a broken criminal justice system. Siobhan Quays (banks), who represents a seriously injured construction worker, confronts the city’s corruption firsthand. As Jenny Rohr can attest (Hennessy), given his history with his father, some experiences will haunt him beyond his limit.

City on a Hill Promo Video

Many guest stars in the third season

corbin bersen (‘The Punisher‘) plays Sinclair Dryden, one of the oldest faces of Beacon Hill’s elite. A former FBI agent, he was a mentor to Jackie on the force and the two reconnect as a result of his new job as her family’s security officer. But under his charm and charisma hide dark intentions.

joanne kelly (‘Godfather of Harlem’, ‘Warehouse 13’, ‘Missing‘) is Letitia, Sinclair’s wife. Tenacious, imposing and with a dry sense of humor, Letitia is willing to accept certain compromises in her marriage in order to maintain her privileged lifestyle in Beacon Hill.

Ernie Hudson (‘Grace and Frankie’, ‘Ghostbusters’, ‘The Family Business‘) is Franklin Ward, Decourcy’s widowed father. A Baptist pastor from Brooklyn and a father with a strong character, Franklin sees his authority and his iron convictions diminished due to his fragile health.

In addition to Fontana, City on a Hill It is executive produced by Jennifer Todd, Jorge Zamacona, kevin bacon, aldis hodge, Ben Affleck, Matt Damon Y Barry Levinson. The series is distributed internationally by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

Source Movistar+ Communication Department