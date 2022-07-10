Russian Brailovsky announced his return: “I will be working again”

Brailovsky, honored on the centenary of America (Photo: Liga MX)

After almost six months of staying away from public opinion, Daniel The Russian Brailovsky announced that he will leave inactivity to resume his professional activities. Through his verified Twitter account, the idol of the Eagles of America confirmed that he will return to work as a worker, although he did not specify his facet. In this sense, users began to speculate about his return to TV or to Club América.

On the morning of Saturday, July 9, 2022, the verified Twitter account of @RussianEl23 issued a mysterious message. Hello to all my followers. I answer that I am in talks and very soon I will be working again. be patientbig hug”, were the words that unleashed the expectation among the fans who enjoyed his time as a panelist of the medium Fox Sports.

Given the lack of details, some people speculated that his return could be aimed at being part of a panel of commentators on a television channel. However, another sector of internet users who are fans of the Coapa team requested his return as director given the complicated situation that has afflicted the squad in the most recent short tournaments.

The former America soccer player announced his return (Photo: Twitter/@RusoEl23)

“What good news, as a commentator, as a coach or as a sports director you are welcome. Experienced personnel are needed”, “I hope they hire you in Televisa”, “You analyze very well, Ruso and it will be very refreshing to see you back in the picture”, “Americanism wants you to be sports president. You do know what it takes to wear these colors ”and“ He is missed on the small screen making his soccer comments so successful ”, were some of the responses to his statement.

Daniel Brailovsky’s career in the media had one of its most relevant stages as a member of the chain Fox Sports. on said television stayed for 11 years until January 2022 when, through the same social network, he notified his departure. It is worth mentioning that he was previously part of ESPN Y SVM as the protagonist of the microphones.

“In the last 11 years I have worked in Fox Sports enjoying every day. I made great friends and had to put up with others. We were undisputed leaders and I wish them to continue being so. This cycle ended, now we have to move on. I will tell you about new projects, ”she posted on January 28, 2022 on his verified Twitter profile.

The powerful America of the early 80s with Vinicio Bravo, Alfredo Tena, Miguel Zelada, Daniel Brailovsky, Armando Manzo, Alberto Trejo, Domínguez, Eduardo Bacas, Juan Antonio Luna, Cristobal Ortega and Carlos Hermosillo (Photo: Twitter/@rodrigoamc)

Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, he began his professional career in Uruguay, under the colors of the Penarola team with which he was crowned champion for the first time in his career and remained between 1974 and 1979. Later, in 1980 he returned to his country to defend the colors of All Boysalthough almost immediately he changed colors to play with Independent.

As a result of his good performances on the field of play, The america they looked at him to incorporate him into the competitive squad he had. In that sense, the Russian joined with the Eagles for the 1982 season. In Mexico he conquered the titles of the season 1983-84, 1984-85 and Prode 85. His stay with the Coapa team could have been prolonged, but he left the country without authorization from the institution after the 1985 earthquake.

Although his most brilliant stage as a player was with the Eagles, he tried to continue his career in the Maccabi Haifa from Israel from 1986 to 1988. Years later, when taking stock of his sports career and being critical of the history of Americanism, he has come to consider that the best squad “It was the team that I had to live and I can talk about what I know. From then on, without a doubt, he was the best America”, as he declared to Infobae Mexico.

