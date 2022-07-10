Rumor: Christian Bale will play Starkiller in new Star Wars project

Christian Bale donned the Batman suit in the Dark Knight trilogy, took up arms against the machines as resistance leader John Connor in the Terminator franchise, and recently joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the villainous Gorr in Thor: Love and Thunder – 76%. There is no doubt that he is an actor who has an interesting balance between more serious productions, or completely removed from the spectacle that surrounds a blockbuster, and important titles within pop culture. A new rumor could put him in another franchise of this type according to a recent report.

Apparently, the British actor would be in talks to join the world of Star Wars in one of the new projects that Lucasfilm is planning. In accordance with Giant Freakin Robot, Bale would be ready to play Starkiller, although it is not mentioned if it will be in a film or series of the franchise. The name of this character is one of the best known of the Legends, and ultimately he is one of the favorites that fans have wanted to see for a long time in a live-action story, mainly.

Galen Marek was a Force-sensitive man Darth Vader took on as his secret apprentice and personal assassin during the reign of the Galactic Empire. In the Legends lore, Marek was born on Kashyyyk, the Wookiee homeworld, after the Clone Wars. Being children of Jedi, his parents became fugitives and in his duel against Vader he was discovered. The Sith Lord discovered the orphan’s strength, so he kidnapped him and raised Galen to embrace the dark side of the Force.

Starkiller is the name that Darth Vader gave him to keep it a secret because there could only be two Sith and he was still an apprentice of Darth Sidious, and that is how he is known mostly among Star Wars fans. His story is certainly interesting, also because he could not legally be recognized as a Sith because of the aforementioned. Starkiller is the protagonist antihero of the video game Star Wars: The Force Unleashed, in addition to the fact that he has appeared, either in person or only mentioned, in comics and novels related to that story.

In each appearance he has been played by the actor Sam Wittwer, also a favorite among die-hard Star Wars fans, and also lent his appearance to Christian Bale’s on-screen character according to this interesting rumour. It is not a surprise to hear this because for some time it has been reported that Lucasfilm will take into account those old video games as inspiration for its new productions.

Casual fans might have some trouble not recognizing Starkiller, who was part of the Star Wars Expanded Universe that happened to leave canon when Disney took over Lucasfilm. This part of the franchise has not been forgotten by those fans who not only saw the films but were also regular consumers of the comics, novels and video games that were released to expand the terrain of this science fiction property.

With the return of Hayden Christensen as Darth Vader, as well as the voice of James Earl Jones himself, rumors of Christian bale as Starkiller would not only be the perfect excuse to make the villain return to star in a Star Wars movie or series, but at the same time it would introduce a character loved by fans, although surely with several changes that allow him to adapt to the the way the franchise is right now. Interestingly, this is not the first time that the actor would be close to joining Star Wars, as he was one of the candidates to play Anakin Skywalker.

