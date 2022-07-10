Rhea Ripley provides an update on her condition

Rhea Ripley has been away from the ring for several weeks for unknown reasons. Various media suggest that it could be a dental problem, although it is also speculated that her discharge could be due to a concussion. Regardless of the reasons, the fact is that the fighter is currently absent in the programming of WWE.

However, today, Ripley surprised fans by posting several photos where she can be seen wearing what appears to be a wearable cardiac event devicesomething that the fighter has taken with humor, as you can see below.

“I am Iron Man”

According to Mayo Clinicit would be “a portable electrocardiogram monitor, which records heart activity only during episodes of irregular heart rhythms (arrhythmias)”. The purpose of the device is to track and identify these possible irregularities.

Ripley hasn’t appeared on television since the June 6 episode of Monday Night Raw, where she participated in a fatal 4-way match for a shot at Bianca Belair for the brand’s Women’s Championship in WWE Money in the Bank. However, the match was canceled a week later due to Ripley not being medically cleared to enter the ring.

The fighter was injured during that fight after receiving a knee to the face, which would have caused a dental injury and a concussion. However, we are not aware that Ripley has had heart problems in the past, so we have no choice but to wait for more information about it.

