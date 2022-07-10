Review – ‘My secret identity’

Original title: The Place d’une autre

Year: 2021

Duration: 112 minutes

Country: France

Address: Aurelia Georges

Screenplay: Maude Ameline, Aurélia Geroges

Photography: Jacques Girault

Music: Hector Castrillejo, Carlos Herrero

Distribution: Lyna Khoudri, Sabine Azéma, Maud Wyler, Laurent Poitrenaux, Didier Brice

producer: art France Cinéma, 31 Juin Films

Gender: Drama, Years 1910-1919

Record at Filmaffinity

—

Paris, 1914. Nelie Laborde is serving a cup of coffee to the man of the house. He begins to brush the girl’s legs with her foot. We immediately see how nelieour protagonistis pushed out of the house where, until then, she worked.

It begins so my secret identitythe latest film by the French director Aurelia Georges who had his premiere world in the locarno-festival and that has been released on the platform filmin last July 8. A historical drama with hints of thriller set in the World War I in which a woman will supplant the identity of another to achieve a better future.

We believe that the argument in this film is the least important. The director does not want to tell us Nelie’s story, how impersonates identity of another woman, nor of the horrors of World War I in France. The argument is in this case the excuse of Georges to talk to us about aspects as intrinsic to human nature as survivalthe limits to which we are capable of reaching to defend ourselves, redemptionblame or class differences.

And he really manages to make us think with his work, since there are many aspects of the film that work. Highlights, for example, the remarkable interpretation by the leading women. lyna houdriwho previously worked with wes anderson in The French Chronicle fits perfectly with the character, his boyish appearance collides viscerally with the reality of the character. Sabine Azèma In the role of Eleanor of Lengwil, the well-to-do woman who will welcome her into her home, who after years of experience in theater and cinema does not disappoint in this film. Although we have been pleasantly surprised by the work of maud wylerin the role of the authentic Rose Julliet who we believe is the one that manages to overwhelm us with her performance.

Visually it also highlights a precious photography, with careful shots and touching chiaroscuro. It’s not masterful not surprising for its innovation, but it gets what it sets out to do. Of course Georges knows how to use the camera using some detail plans very accomplished to place us in specific spaces or tell us something that can only be told with images.

And while the film has plenty of positive aspects are not enough to make it a remarkable work. There are passages that contribute little to the main argumentwhich, although they reinforce the main ideaThey don’t support the story. I’m talking about the case of the pregnant maid, for example. It is clear that it intensifies the feminist view of history in which the unfortunate situation of women is shown, but it does not contribute anything else.

To the characters they lack strength, development and relationship between them. When the end filmEast loses veracity Well, you can’t explain how characters who, in our eyes, have barely been intimate can act like that. This is disconcerting and leaves you with a certain bitterness in your mouth since as a spectator you can feel disappointed.

To finish, the script is not bad, far from it, but yes highly predictable. It should be noted that this is the adaptation of the novel “The New Cupcake” of Willie Collins (1973) and that the theme of the identity fraud It has been treated on the big screen on many different occasions. Let us remember for example Mr Ripley’s Talent (Anthony Minghella, 1999) either Catch Me If You Can (Steven Spielberg, 2002). But without being an excuse, once again the viewer is faced with the idea of ​​not seeing anything new.

—

The best: The different readings that we can extract from the film

Worst: The little depth in script and characters

Note: 5.5/10