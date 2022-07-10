RESULT Chivas vs. Saint Louis | San Luis beat Chivas 1-0 for the MX League Opening | SUMMARY AND GOAL by Facundo Waller | VIDEO | SPORT-TOTAL

Athletic San Luis hit this Saturday in the second day 2 of the Opening Tournament of MX League by imposing on Chivas at Akron Stadium. The winning goal was the work of Facundo Waller, who opened the scoring in stoppage time in the first half. Then the account remained intact.

CHIVAS 0-1 SAN LUIS | SUMMARY AND GOAL

FACUNDO WALLER GOAL

CHIVAS – SAN LUIS: ALIGNMENTS

goats: Jiménez, Cisneros, Mier, Sepúlveda, Orozco, Calderón, Torres, Beltrán, Alvarado, Zaldívar, Vega.

Saint Louis: Barovero, Juárez, Cruz, León, Chávez, Sanabria, Dourado, Waller, Güemez, Murillo and Hernández.

CHIVAS VS SAN LUIS ONLINE

SCHEDULES OF CHIVAS VS. SAINT LOUIS

Peru, Mexico, Colombia and Ecuador: 7:05 pm

Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia and Venezuela: 8:05 p.m.

Argentina, Uruguay and Brazil: 9:05 p.m.

Spain: 2:00 am (Sunday, July 10)

CHIVAS VS. SAN LUIS: WHICH CHANNEL TO SEE IT ON

Chivas vs. Atlético San Luis will be one of the most attractive duels of the day in the Mexican league. The confrontation will take place at the AKRON Stadium and will be broadcast in Mexico by Azteca Deportes En Vivo, TUDN, TUDN En Vivo and Blim TV, while in the United States, the channels with the rights are Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Peacock and Telemundo.

MATCH PREVIEW

Chivas de Guadalajara was left with the desire to add three in his debut in the Apertura and did not go beyond the goalless draw against Juárez, extending his league games to three without winning, considering what he did in the closing of the Clausura.

The cast from Guadalajara is evaluating a possible incorporation to reinforce the attack, taking into account the long-term loss of José Juan Macías, injured in the knee.

“Among the options I have is to try, put and be looking for partnerships and complements in each position. We will look for someone who can give us that part of strength, solvency and generate the goals that the team requires”, commented coach Ricardo Cadena, in this regard.

At the head will be Atlético San Luis, led by André Jardine, who fell 2-1 at the hands of León and who will try to surprise the Chivas court.

CHIVAS VS. ATLETICO SAN LUIS: RECENT HISTORY

Atletico San Luis 2-2 Chivas | 2022 | MX League

Chivas 1-2 Atletico San Luis | 2021 | MX League

Atletico San Luis 3-1 Chivas | 2021 | MX League

Chivas 2-1 Atletico San Luis | 2020 | MX League

Atletico San Luis 2-2 Chivas | 2020 | MX League

Chivas 3-0 Atletico San Luis | 2019 | MX League

Chivas 2-1 Atletico San Luis | 2019 | MX Cup

Chivas 1-1 Atletico San Luis | 2013 | MX League

Atletico San Luis 0-1 Chivas | 2012 | MX League

Chivas 0-0 Atletico San Luis | 2012 | MX League

CHIVAS VS. SAN LUIS: POSSIBLE ALIGNMENTS

Chivas: Miguel Jiménez, Cristian Calderón, Luis Olivas, Hiram Mier, Gilberto Sepúlveda, Alan Mozo, Fernando González, Fernando Beltrán, Carlos Cisneros, Roberto Alvarado and Alexis Vega. DT: Ricardo Cadena.

Atletico San Luis: Marcelo Barovero, Ricardo Chávez, Luis Fernando León, Aldo Cruz, Ramón Juárez, Andrés Iniestra Javier Güémez, Rubens Sambueza, Facundo Waller, Jhon Murillo and Vitinho. DT: Andre Jardine.