Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe are reunited on a very special day for their son Deacon

During the years 2000 starred in one of the most popular romances in Hollywood: Reese witherspoon Y Ryan Philippe were then one of the most attractive couples of the film world.

It was in June 1999 when both sealed their love with the expected ‘yes I want’ in Charleston, South Carolina. But their bond was strengthened even more when, as a result of their love, they were born her two sons: ava and deacon22 and 18 years old respectively.

Nevertheless, in 2006which in its day was the explosive couple that marked the era of the 90s, decided to go their separate ways and got divorced.

“We are sad to announce that Reese and Ryan have decided to formally separate. They remain committed to their family and we ask you to respect your privacy and the safety of your children at this time”, could be read in the joint statement issued by the representative of the then couple.

Despite this, the two managed to transform that romantic love into a beautiful friendship to be able to exercise together as exemplary parents of the now adolescents. And now, Reese and Ryan they have met again on the occasion of a very special day: little son’s graduation that they both have in common.

It has been thanks to the respective publications shared by the protagonist of ‘A very legal blonde’ and the interpreter from where we have been able to witness how happy and united the proud parents have been with the recent graduate.

A surprising pose starring smiles, admiration and emotion which the actress wanted to accompany with some emotional words: “Many congratulations Deacon for graduating from high school! So proud of the thoughtful, talented, kind and generous young man you have become. You light up our hearts and make us proud every day. We love you!”.

Just under a month ago, the Oscar winner in the ‘Best Actress’ category for her role in ‘Tightrope’ made use of his profile to record the older Deacon is.

sheathed in a suit jacket and showing off the most elegant and seductivethe young model posed in a photo that was filled with amazement comments by both anonymous users and actresses like kate hudson: ”What has happened to our child?”, expressed the latter.

