Pig. A Nicolas Cage as rare as finding a truffle on a walk

Synopsis

In ‘Pig’, Rob has put his past behind him. He now lives in the wild forests of Oregon, together with a small truffle-hunting pig. Together they lead a very routine and normal life, they go out to the forest, find truffles and live away from the madding crowd in a small cabin. However, one day Rob is attacked and when he wakes up he realizes that the pig has been taken from him.

Criticism

Seeing this Nicolas Cage so tender and content is as fortuitous and lucky as finding a truffle in the woods

If I resort to your memory so that you mentally rescue the Thai trilogy ‘Ong-Bak’ or the parallel films called ‘Thai Dragon’, you will have in mind the affection that those young protagonists had for their elephant or the Buddha of their village. The plot or starting point of these repetitive films by Tony Jaa is almost identical to that of ‘Pig’, the new film starring Nicolas Cage. The huge difference is that we don’t have action here, so don’t expect a crossover search for Liam Neeson in ‘Revenge’, or an involuntary parody like this Coppola’s films end up being. This is a heartfelt thriller with a rather demoralizing goal.

Nicolas Cage becomes a hermit who lives in the forest with his truffle pig. With a life reduced to a minimum and without complications, the two placidly cohabit a dilapidated cabin. Until, as if a fox had entered a chicken coop, the pig is kidnapped at night. The plot of ‘Pig’ consists of maintaining suspense, pulling the thread to discover two things. The first one is obvious, who has the pig. The second is to unravel the identity and past of the protagonist.

In ‘Pig’ we have the most serious and content Nicolas Cage in recent years, even more so than in ‘Color out of space’, above all because there is no fantastic component. Content in the sense that he plays a lonely and silent character, with a taciturn and calm demeanor. The man who has to sketch leaves little room for the actor’s extravagances, in fact he modulates his voice very well. In addition, he lives in constant complicity with his truffle pig, which, in addition to being a work tool, is a faithful companion. That is where an unusual tenderness for the actor enters the scene. So if ‘Pig’ is a movie to entertain with Nicolas Cage but in a very different way than we are used to.

The other attraction of this film is to have a first affair with the director who is preparing the third part of the already saga ‘A quiet place’. Michael Sarnoski is the name to remember when we talk about taking over from the new Mr. Fantastic movies, John Krasinski. The dirty, country, dark and depressing touch that ‘Pig’ has could fit in with those post-apocalyptic movies. Also how silent Cage is (something that undoubtedly favors his interpretation). Getting the actor not to use his usual gestures seems to me to be quite an achievement in directing.

Finally, another incentive to see this film is the inclusion of alex wolff in the cast as Cage’s squire, as his Sancho Panza. He is one of the protagonists of ‘Hereditary’ who has also been working on good titles since the movie of Ari Aster, like ‘Time’ or ‘Jumanji: The Next Level’. The interest in seeing how his career progresses is that we will see him shortly in Christopher Nolan’s next film, ‘Oppenheimer’. And he promises to have important leading roles in a short space of time.

‘Pig’ is a sad story set in a decadent North America. Each chapter is titled after succulent dishes and each episode is seasoned with some of the most depressing scenes. It is very good the face to face that Cage has with the cook Derek played by David Knell. In short, this film has a deep reflection and it is none other than that we all choose to live one reality or another, it all depends on what we think will make us happy. Above all, he tells us about the false dreams that make us live false lives. Quite a surprise because very few will expect some kind of thoughtful plot in a film with Nicolas Cage.

film sheet

Premiere in Spain: July 15, 2022. Original title: Pig. Duration: 92 min. Country: USA Address: Michael Sarnoski. Script: Vanessa Block, Michael Sarnoski. Music: Alexis Grapsas, Philip Klein. Photography: Patrick Scola. Main cast: Nicolas Cage, Alex Wolff, Adam Arkin, Nina Belforte, Gretchen Corbett, Dalene Young, Julia Bray, Darius Pierce. Production: Al-Film, Altitude Film, BlockBox Entertainment, Endeavor Content, Escape Artists, Hungry Bull Productions, Pulse Films, Saturn Films, Sweet Tomato Films, Valparaiso Pictures. Distribution: A Countercurrent Films. Gender: drama, suspense Official Web: https://neonrated.com/films/pig