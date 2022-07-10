photos of her glorious youth as a model

The Pepsi ad that you can see in the video above was the starting signal for the career of Sofía Vergara, currently considered one of the best comedic actresses in Hollywood –and also one of the best paid– thanks to her work in modern-family.

During the decade in which she was playing Gloria, an icon of television, she played with incredible mastery with the topics of the sexy Latina who triumphs in the United States, crossing them with humor, mischief and emotion in a way that Not only did he bust the cliché, but he transformed it into something much more positive and charismatic.

The curious thing, partly contradictory and partly honest, about her career is that Sofía Vergara started her career as the epitome of that stereotype. From the end of the 1980s until she settled in Los Angeles in the 1990s to work in the world of film and television, Sofía became the most recognized model in Colombia for her fresh and exuberant image, in endless campaigns in which she wore her obvious beauty unabashedly.

Perhaps for years we looked at that image with a certain condescension, as the toll that every beautiful actress must pass to succeed in the film industry by submitting to the male gaze. But it is Sofía Vergara herself who has once again given a twist to that slightly dandruff vision. She does this constantly through her Instagram account, where from time to time she posts the photos you’ll see below in #tbt mode, as a healthy and often fun celebration of her own youth and of her professional beginnings.

It is the security of a woman who turns 50 at the peak of her career: she has closed the historic stage of ModernFamily, She is a member of the jury for America’s Got Talent, has established herself as executive producer of several projects, and is awaiting the premiere of a miniseries about Griselda Blanco, the Colombian narco known as The Black Widow and The Cocaine Godmother. In other words, after doing everything in the comedy genre, Vergara launches into her first dramatic lead. Will she also manage to break the other basic cliché that is attributed to Colombian women?