photos of her glorious youth as a model

The Pepsi ad that you can see in the video above was the starting signal for the career of Sofía Vergara, currently considered one of the best comedic actresses in Hollywood –and also one of the best paid– thanks to her work in modern-family.
During the decade in which she was playing Gloria, an icon of television, she played with incredible mastery with the topics of the sexy Latina who triumphs in the United States, crossing them with humor, mischief and emotion in a way that Not only did he bust the cliché, but he transformed it into something much more positive and charismatic.
The curious thing, partly contradictory and partly honest, about her career is that Sofía Vergara started her career as the epitome of that stereotype. From the end of the 1980s until she settled in Los Angeles in the 1990s to work in the world of film and television, Sofía became the most recognized model in Colombia for her fresh and exuberant image, in endless campaigns in which she wore her obvious beauty unabashedly.
Perhaps for years we looked at that image with a certain condescension, as the toll that every beautiful actress must pass to succeed in the film industry by submitting to the male gaze. But it is Sofía Vergara herself who has once again given a twist to that slightly dandruff vision. She does this constantly through her Instagram account, where from time to time she posts the photos you’ll see below in #tbt mode, as a healthy and often fun celebration of her own youth and of her professional beginnings.
It is the security of a woman who turns 50 at the peak of her career: she has closed the historic stage of ModernFamily, She is a member of the jury for America’s Got Talent, has established herself as executive producer of several projects, and is awaiting the premiere of a miniseries about Griselda Blanco, the Colombian narco known as The Black Widow and The Cocaine Godmother. In other words, after doing everything in the comedy genre, Vergara launches into her first dramatic lead. Will she also manage to break the other basic cliché that is attributed to Colombian women?
Sofía was only 11 years old when she posed for the first time in front of a photographer in a studio in her native Barranquilla. We are in 1983.
In the purest Madonna style in one of her first sessions as an adult model in the late eighties.
In Barranquilla they dance like this
A carnival queen in Barranquilla, who she attended on several occasions with her son Manolo, born in 1991, from her first marriage Joe-González Ripoll. She was divorced in 1993 and since 2015 she has been married to fellow actor Joe Manganiello.
Sofía was discovered as a model by a talent scout who met her on a beach in the Colombian Caribbean. After the announcement of Pepsi, she began to do television programs and presented an edition of the Viña del Mar International Song Festival, where she was romantically related to Luis Miguel.
In the early 1990s, Sofía made the leap to the United States via Miami.
In Miami Beach, she made countless reports in a bikini that were the cover of several magazines.
When she shares these photos on her Instagram, she herself admits that she doesn’t remember anything about most of those poses. “What was she doing here? What is certain is that she was in Miami in the 90s,” she says in the text that accompanies this image.
In that unprejudiced vindication of her beginnings, Sofía has also shared the images that show that she was a calendar girl. She, in fact, holds the Colombian record for calendars sold with her image.
At that stage in Miami, he worked as a model but above all he became popular for his appearances on various Univision programs. At that time she debuted as an actress in the telenovela Acapulco, body and soul.
In the early 2000s, Sofia moved to Los Angeles after receiving many offers to do film and television.
In those first years in Los Angeles, she worked as a presenter on the Fox network and chained films such as Chasing Papi, Soul Plane either Lords of Dogtown.
According to Sofía, a curious obstacle she ran into when she arrived in Los Angeles was that, since she was blonde, she did not fit the stereotype of a ‘brunette’ Latina and the producers did not know how to place her.
In fact, she even dyed her hair brown to meet that requirement, but the change was short-lived.
Despite that explosive debut in Los Angeles, Sofía has always kept her roots very much in mind, as this campaign for a Colombian coffee brand shows.
As of 2005, Sofía almost completely abandoned her role as a model by seriously succeeding in American series with Hot Properties, Entourage, Desperate Housewives and of course, ModernFamily. The rest is television history.
