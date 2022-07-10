Only Murders in the Building: Selena Gomez, Cara Delevingne and other reasons to watch this series

A plot like this could not help but attract, in addition to the protagonists, a series of names of the highest level. In the first season, in fact, we see cameos of actors of the caliber of Tina Feymythical comic of the Saturday Night Liveyou hate Nathan Lane, cult actor of Broadway musicals; at some point to end up on the list of suspects there is even Sting, who plays himself, owner of the penthouse of this mega-condominium. In the episodes of the second season the bar is raised with the participation of the comic lashing Amy Schumer and a legend like Shirley McLane, which confirms his acting grandeur. But then there is also Cara Delevingnewho will develop a particular relationship with the character of Selena Gomez: “Selena and I wore makeup together, it was all chatting, gossiping, laughing and listening to music”, declared the actress and model: “Even if they were tiring days acting and doing comedy with one of your best friends… what can go wrong? ”.

Indeed from the set of Only Murders in the Building there is an understanding that goes beyond pure professional collaboration. There same familiarity it is transmitted to viewers who find themselves faced with a story that can at times frighten, amuse, intrigue and even move, but which ultimately reconciles with the most fundamental emotions. The accuracy of the jokes, even very sharp, the constant references to pop culture and the occasional reflection on the meaning of life make him a example among the most sought after and successful of what can be the prestige seriality of today. Breaking the mold, but without making too much noise.