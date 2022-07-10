one of the most common tumors in young

Some of the manifestations are intermittent pain or the appearance of a lump.

Bone sarcomas make up the bulk of the most common malignant bone tumors. Photo: Shutterstock.

The treatments of cancer patients depend mostly on the diagnosis and identification of the tumor, the earlier it is detected, the a higher chance of survival of the patient and the remission of the disease. However, that is one of the biggest challenges when approaching cancer treatment.

Many of the cases have a high survival rate if diagnosed early, as is the case with kidney cancer. The same goes for bone sarcomas, which make up the bulk of the most common malignant bone tumors.

It must be taken into account that bone sarcomas are very rare tumors. The two most prevalent are osteosarcoma, accounting for just over half of diagnoses, and Ewing’s sarcoma, which means a third. Less than 10% of cases are chondrosarcomas and, residually, angiosarcoma, fibrosarcoma, chordoma, adamantinoma and other sarcomas appear.

This condition affects young populations, despite the low incidence indicated, they constitute the fifth cause of cancer in adolescents and young people between 15 and 19 years of age. Although osteosarcoma has what is called a bimodal age distributionthat is, there are two vital moments in which it occurs more frequently, between the ages of 13 and 16 and after 65. Meanwhile, Ewing’s sarcoma is considered a cancer pediatric, since 90% of cases appear in patients between five and 25 years of age.

The exact reason why it affects is unknown, especially in those age ranges. One of the hypotheses suggests that osteosarcoma may be related to rapid bone growth, something that occurs more drastically at puberty. Meanwhile, the Ewing sarcoma line of research points to alterations in chromosomes 11 and 22, an anomaly that generates an abnormal protein.

According to the American Cancer Society, survival rates at five years are 77% for chondrosarcoma if localized. Somewhat higher is that of Ewing’s sarcoma, which stands at 82%. The figures are drastically reduced if it spreads to other parts of the body, so it is advisable to pay pay attention to the first signs to see a doctor as soon as possible.

Symptoms

In general, the first symptoms with which this disease manifests are bone pain, inflammation and pain in the surroundings of the affected area, recurrent fractures in the same area, fatigue and involuntary weight loss.

According to Mayo Clinic, one of the warning signs that can help is if the pain is intermittent, that is, it comes and goes constantly, increases at night and is not relieved after the prescription of painkillers.

Symptoms are usually experienced for several months and there is often a history of trauma or osteo-muscular overload in the area, although this is not a cause for the development of the disease, but rather a trigger for the symptoms themselves.

Risk factor’s

It is also convenient to review the risk factors associated with the disease. As for osteosarcoma, having received radiotherapy to the bone in the past or the presence of Paget’s disease, a chronic bone disorder that causes bone fragility, is noted.

Although it is not known for sure, it is believed that there is a hereditary component, so, although it does not develop normally until old age, its presence may be a risk for osteosarcoma.

Other inherited genetic syndromes have also been associated with the presence of bone cancer, such as Li-Fraumeni syndrome, a rare disease characterized by the early appearance of multiple primary cancers. However, according to SEOM, this happens in very few cases.

In the case of this investigation, they concluded that life expectancy at six years for this tumor was less than 40%. Although, the sample was made up of few patients, 41, compared to the national database that the American Cancer Society has access to.

What this research does coincide with the rest of the data is that life expectancy has improved greatly in recent years. As Ignacio Durán, an oncologist and researcher in this field, points out for the Foundation for Excellence and Quality in Oncology (ECO) “with an adequate prevention policy, [en términos de todos los cánceres] one in three cancers and that’s definitely a lot.

