On the hunt for the meteorite, a business through the roof and from which a Granadan lives

It has been a few years since the Granada Miguel Angel Contreras he put his doctoral thesis on hold to focus on his true passion, lin search of meteoritesa hobby and also now a business from which he can live and which has taken him around the world. Although it was more recently when this Sports Science graduate decided engage professionally in this activityhis fascination with meteorites began when he was a child, when he played on the beach to make craters with black rocks in the center, simulating the fall of these fragments of celestial bodies on Earth. As a teenager he collected minerals that he himself found on trips and hiking trails, and as an adult he combined this passion with that of astronomy, as he told EFE.

meteorites on the internet

His fondness for search and capture of meteorites make him one of the few people in Spain who are dedicated to this activity, which he channels through his own website, baptized with a name that is a declaration of intent: WeatherLovers.com (meteor lovers) “My website came about when the volume of sales through other platforms was too great to pay their commissions. For example, eBay charges around 15% of the sale price to the seller. From my page I eliminate that commission and I can offer prices more competitive”, explained Contreras. LThe page works very simply, like any sales websiteand it highlights a section so that those who are starting can learn about meteorites from a scientific point of view. As he explains, uA meteorite is a rock that originates in outer space and comes naturally to Earth. Before reaching the ground it is called meteoroid and the luminous phenomenon receives the name of meteor. The meteor is also known colloquially as a shooting star, detailed Contreras, who underlined the valuable information that meteorites can offer about the composition, history and appearance of other celestial bodies, which is crucial for understanding the origin of the Earth, the Solar System and the entire universe. “Some meteorites have pre-solar dust, particles that are 2,000,000,000 years older than the Solar System. and dating from about half the time between the Big Bang and the present,” he said. In addition, they give information about how physical and chemical reactions occur in space, some of which are necessary for the development of life. “Other meteorites have 20% water and other organic molecules such as amino acids, hydrocarbons and alcohols, a cocktail for life,” she added.

An industry on the rise

Although there are still few collectors in Spain, the business is becoming more widespread and there are already a “handful of people” dedicated to this sectorbut they sell mainly abroad, where there is much more interest in the subject. In France, Holland or Germany, for example, there are many collectors of meteorites and outside of Europe the Asian market is increasingly thriving in China and Japan. In the case of United States this is no longer a new marketbecause they have been selling meteorites there for decades and there is a large base of collectors and sellers. Its activity consists mainly of visiting those localized areas where meteorites can be found: “Normally they are very remote places in any part of the world. I try to reach people in that area and buy the pieces from them. Then I can sell them from Spain online or in person at fairs”, he explained. His hobby and business have taken him to Munich, Germany, where the second largest minerals fair in the world is held, and also to Ensisheim, France, which hosts the world’s only fair dedicated solely to meteorites.

Everything has a price