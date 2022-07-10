On a day like today July 10

events

In 1938 Howard Hughes sets a new record by circumnavigating the world in 91 hours. He was a billionaire businessman, tycoon, investor, self-taught engineer, aviator, producer and American film director, famous for his well-known and successful films. the racket (1928), Hell’s Angels (1930), Scarface (1932) and The Outlaw (1943). He is also recognized for his extraordinary contributions to aviation.

In 1941 the Jedwabne Massacre took place in Poland.

It is known as Slaughter of Jedwabne to the murder of hundreds of Jews (1600 according to some sources, 340 according to the official Polish report).

In 1973 the Bahamas became independent from the United Kingdom. The Bahamas is a country made up of more than 700 islands, keys and islets in the Atlantic Ocean; north of Cuba and the Dominican Republic, northwest of the Turks and Caicos Islands.

In 1991 he was elected president Boris Yeltsin. He was the first president of the Russian Federation, serving from 1991 to 1999.

In 1992 in Miami, Panamanian dictator Manuel Antonio Noriega He is sentenced to 40 years in prison for drug trafficking.

How was the government of Manuel Antonio Noriega?

He was a Panamanian politician, military leader and de facto ruler of the country from 1983 to 1989. After surrendering to the United States in 1989, Noriega served sentences for drug trafficking for around 20 years. In 2010 he was taken to France and sentenced to 10 years in prison for laundering drug money.

In 1998 in Colombia the first communication channels were inaugurated. private television: Canal RCN and Canal Caracol.

births

In 1856 born Nicholas Tesla, inventor, mechanical engineer, electrical engineer and physicist of Serbian origin and the most important promoter of the birth of commercial electricity. He is best known for his many groundbreaking inventions in the field of electromagnetism, developed in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. Tesla’s patents and his theoretical work formed the basis of modern alternating current electrical power systems. (d. 1943).

Who was Nikola Tesla and what were the main contributions to society?

Nikola Tesla is the mind behind AC motors, X-rays, radio, and even electricity and power for all of us in our homes. Tesla was the figure who established the pillars of modern technology.

In 1888 he was born Giorgio de Chirico, Italian painter (d. 1978). He is recognized among other things for having founded the art movement Scuola Metafisica. His artistic work is considered one of the main antecedents of the surrealist movement.

In 1972 born Sofia VergaraColombian actress and model who has been nominated for the Golden Globe, the Emmy, the SAG, the Satellite Awards and the Kids’ Choice Awards, among others.

In 2015 Omar Sharif passed away.Egyptian actor who began his career in his native country in the 1950s, although he became famous for his British and American films, especially Lawrence of Arabia (1962), Doctor Zhivago (1965) and Funny Girl (1968). He was nominated for an Academy Award for his work in Lawrence of Arabia. He received three Golden Globes and a César Award. (b. 1932).

international celebrations

Chile: Librarian’s Day.

Argentina: Merchant’s Day.

Bahamas: Independence Day.

Mauritania: Armed Forces Day.

Beatles Day.

catholic saints

Saint Canute

Saint Christopher of Lycia (martyr).

Santas Rufina, Segunda and Amalia

Saint Milion (martyr).

Such a day as today. By Fran Arreaza Ortega. Columnist, communicator, educator and chronicler specializing in general events. Columnist @elnacionalweb Contact: @franarreaza

Independent journalism needs the support of its readers to continue and ensure that the uncomfortable news they don’t want you to read remains within your reach. Today, with your support, we will continue to work hard for censorship-free journalism!