Oaxaca already provides care for pediatric cancer patients

IMSS has managed to bring specialty medicine to the entity’s pediatric oncology patients, by providing them with a timely and quality service from their place of origin.

He explained that three doctors with a Golden Hour certificate have been trained, four nurses and three doctors completed the microlessons and received certificates.

The eight registered nurses at the Hospital de la Niñez Oaxaqueña were also trained.

During the ninety-fifth meeting of the working group, Dr. Enrique López Aguilar, head of the Oncology Care Coordination, He pointed out that in this State Reference Center it has been possible to complete the staff of medical personnel and Nursing, and will continue training health professionals who care for minors through micro-lessons and simulators with mannequins.

Oaxaca is the fourth state of the Republic with the highest incidence of cancer

In a virtual session, he explained that the ONCOCREAN of HGZ No. 1 in Oaxaca has adequate physical spaces for the care and hospitalization of pediatric oncology patients, in addition to being able to provide quality care and promptly from their state of origin, and less One year after its implementation, the first cases of cured children were reported.

López Aguilar stressed that Oaxaca is the fourth state of the Republic with the highest incidence of cancer, where prior to the installation of the State Reference Center, care for cancer patients was lacking, since all cases were referred to Puebla, Veracruz or the Mexico City.

He added that the influx of minors with cancer came from HGZ No. 3 of Tuxtepec, HGZ No. 2 of Salina Cruz, of the Sub-Zone General Hospital with Family Medicine Unit (HGSZ/UMF) No. 41 of Huatulco.

The Social Security Oncology Care Coordinator He highlighted that the ONCOCREAN of Oaxaca currently cares for girls and boys with cancer against referrals from the High Specialty Medical Unit (UMAE) of Puebla.

Meanwhile, Karina del Rocío Sarmiento, technical coordinator of Supply Control of the Administration Directorate, reported the upcoming arrival of drugs such as bicalutamide, with a committed quantity of 11,690 pieces; Of finasteride, 10,580 will be kept in stores and of asparaginase, 744 pieces will arrive.

In another order of ideas, the head of the Division of Digital Services and Information for Digital Health Care, Isaac Mejía Montes de Oca, reported the incorporation of 78 people to the oncology patient and treatment registration platform, to have a total of 9 thousand 630, of which 40 percent are pediatric and 60 adults, who are treated in 62 IMSS hospitals, 15 High Specialty Medical Units (UMAE) and 47 Second Level.

