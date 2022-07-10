Netflix premieres in July 2022: all the movies and series that arrive on the platform – Tvshow – 06/27/2022
July is about to arrive and it will hit the ground running as far as streaming is concerned, since on its first day, Netflix will launch the second part of the fourth season of Stranger Things. The first arrived on May 27 and revived the passion for the most popular series on the platform, which is preparing for its outcome; in the new episodes a great show is promised.
Also expected for July are the returns of Z-Controlwith its season 3, and from Rebel with the second cycle; they will arrive on the 6th and 27th, respectively.
And among the strong premieres of the service stand out boo bitchyouth series with Lana Condor (To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before) about two best friends seeking popularity, when one of them becomes a ghost; the spanish thriller The longest night (both on 8); and the series resident Evil, based on the renowned horror saga. Released on the 14th.
Next, the Series Coming to Netflix in July:
1st of July
Stranger Things 4: Volume 2 (original)
July 6th
Z-Control (season 3, original)
Business are business (original)
July 8
boo bitch (original)
Captain (season 2, original)
How to design an erotic room (original)
The longest night (original)
July 13
tuning (season 3, original)
Woo, an extraordinary lawyer (original)
July 14
resident Evil (original)
July 15
Sunrise (original)
Farzar (original)
VIP Wishes (original)
Manifest (seasons 1, 2 and 3)
July 20th
A place to dream (season 4, original)
Passion of Hawks (season 2)
July 23th
alchemy of souls (original)
July 27th
Rebel (season 2, original)
Dream remodels (season 3, original)
28 of July
keep breathing (original)
July 29
mismatched (original)
Fanatic (original)
The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem (season 2, original)
Righteous Cheerleaders: A Get Even Series (original)
cinema
the movies to come
July will also be a month of interesting offers as far as cinema is concerned. It will arrive, for example, the highly promoted the gray manone of the house’s strong bets for 2022. It is an action story that brings together Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans Y Anne of Arms; directed by the Russo brothers (those of avengers) and will premiere on the 22nd.
In addition, the teen film will be released on the 6th Hello, goodbye and everything that happened; 8, children’s entertainment sea monster; the 15, the period romantic comedy Persuasion, with Dakota Johnson; and, among other novelties, on the 27th Pipe. It is the return of Luisana Lopilato to the character of Manuela Pelari, in the closing of the trilogy of Loss Y The hunch.
And Argentine films will be added to the catalog such as brave time either No returnthe award-winning the theory of everything Y Lara Croft Tomb Raiderwith one of the key roles of Angelina Jolie.
Next, the Movies Coming to Netflix in July:
1st of July
the theory of everything
good guys
Public Enemies
Lara Croft Tomb Raider: Cradle of Life
No Man’s Land: Sicario
3rd of July
The meaning of life
July 6th
Hello, goodbye and everything that happened (original)
brave time
July 8
sea monster (original)
July 11
Malnazidos (original)
July 13
If you know how I get, why invite me? two
July 15
Persuasion (original)
July 18
Live is Life (original)
July 20th
Thursday’s widows
No return
July 22
the gray man (original)
July 26
The illusionists: nothing is what it seems
July 27th
Pipe (original)
28 of July
Beard, hair and mustache (original)
July 29
wounded hearts (original)
July 31st
more news
Documentaries, specials and more
July 6th
The girl in the photo (original)
my daughter’s killer (original)
12th of July
how to change your mind (original)
July 13
DB Cooper: where are you? (original)
Shimon Peres: the Nobel Prize winner who never stopped dreaming (original)
July 19
David A. Arnold: It Ain’t For the Weak
July 26
Street Food: USA (original)
July 27th
The most hated man on the internet (original)
animation
children and anime
For children:
July 7th
Karma’s world (season 3, original)
July 8
Pokémon Masters Travel (part 3, original)
Thomas & Friends: Full Steam Trains
July 14
Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Warrior (original)
July 18
My Little Pony: A New Generation: Sing-Along (original)
StoryBots: Laugh, Learn, Sing: Collection 2: Learn to Read (original)
July 21
Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous (season 5, original)
July 25
Gabby’s dollhouse (season 2, original)
Anime:
July 4th
my uncle is from another world (original)
July 7th
Vinland Saga
July 22
One Piece: new episodes
July 29
Detective Conan: Zero’s Teatime (original)