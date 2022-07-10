Netflix CONFIRMS Johnny Depp as the protagonist of this NEW movie

After several months of speculation about his retirement, Johnny Depp will act again, the American actor was confirmed as the protagonist of the new movie preparing Netflix for next year and from which much is already expected with the return of the famous actor after a year in which he stayed away from the spotlight due to various legal problems he went through in front of his ex-wife Amber Heard.

During the trial with his former partner, Amber Heard, Johnny Depp He lost several contracts for films, including those of the Disney Pirates of the Caribbean saga, so it was speculated that the actor could stop acting, but now he appears Netflix on the horizon with a new movie where we will see the actor.

It is said that for Netflix count on Johnny Depp for this character it was essential, so they made a million-dollar proposal to the actor who could not refuse for this role in the new movie. Let’s remember that for months past Johnny had been banned from Hollywood but after winning the trial against Amber Heard for defamation, he could relaunch his starry career.

The production of the new movie of Netflix with Johnny Depp as the protagonist will begin filming from the next week of July in France and its premiere on the platform is expected to be in the spring of 2023 and will have a budget of 20 million dollars, as reported by the company.

This is the new Netflix movie where Johnny Depp will participate

The new movie of Netflix It will be an adaptation of a classic novel that will be called ‘the favourite’in which Johnny Depp will play King Louis XV and his tragic love story, few details are known about the plot, but it is known that it is one of the most interesting bets of the red giant of streaming for 2023.

Press reports in France indicate that the actor is already in the city of Monaco where he is preparing for his role, which will require him to speak 100% French. Those who know the race Johnny Depp know that he is a method actor who embeds himself in his roles at very deep levels, so expect a great performance for this new movie.