Netflix CONFIRMS Johnny Depp as the protagonist of this NEW movie

After several months of speculation about his retirement, Johnny Depp will act again, the American actor was confirmed as the protagonist of the new movie preparing Netflix for next year and from which much is already expected with the return of the famous actor after a year in which he stayed away from the spotlight due to various legal problems he went through in front of his ex-wife Amber Heard.

During the trial with his former partner, Amber Heard, Johnny Depp He lost several contracts for films, including those of the Disney Pirates of the Caribbean saga, so it was speculated that the actor could stop acting, but now he appears Netflix on the horizon with a new movie where we will see the actor.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker