Natalie Portman’s birthday and Marvel and Star Wars fans celebrate it on social networks

41 years ago, on a day like today, June 9, 1981, a woman was born who would become one of the most recognized actresses of our time, as well as the idol of millions around the world: Natalie Portman. She was born in Jerusalem and had her film debut in The Perfect Assassin- 72%, by Luc Besson, where she played a girl who is adopted and trained by an assassin named Leon (Jean Reno).

That role catapulted her to worldwide fame, but it would be her role as Padmé Amidala that would make her a Hollywood star. The actress participated in the Star Wars prequel trilogy, Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace – 55%, Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones – 66% and Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith – 79%. However, she was not satisfied with her fame, so she studied psychology at Harvard University, and obtained her doctorate from Yale.

After Star Wars he appeared in movies like V for Vengeance – 73%, for which he won a Saturn Award, in Goya’s ghosts (2006), and The Other Queen – 42%. In 2010 he had one of his most celebrated performances, that of The Black Swan- 87%, by Darren Aronofsky, which earned her an Oscar for Best Actress, a category in which she was nominated again years later for Jackie – 88%.

However, one of her most recognized roles came in 2011, that of Jane Foster in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. She although she only appeared in Thor- 77% and Thor: A Dark World – 66% (plus a cameo in Avengers: Endgame – 95%), fans are eager to see his return to the role in Thor: Love and Thunder – 76%, which hits theaters this July 6.

In addition to her acting career, Portman is an animal rights activist, vegetarian, and has supported numerous anti-poverty organizations. She has her own women's soccer team, and is considered one of the most recognizable actresses of our time. Here are some of the congratulations that Star Wars and Marvel fans have left for him on social networks, but first, we share the congratulations from the official accounts of Star Wars UK, and Marvel UK:

Happy birthday to Natalie Portman! Here you are hoping that there is no need for aggressive negotiations today.

Happy birthday to Natalie Portman! Here’s hoping there’s no need for aggressive negotiations today. pic.twitter.com/oKFRAZBblV — Star Wars UK (@StarWarsUK) June 9, 2022

In 2013, after finishing his work in Thor, a dark world, Portman was very angry with Marvel and did not want to return to the role of Jane Foster. To return, she was convinced because the New Zealand director Taika Waititi was in charge of the project, and he is the man responsible for Thor: Ragnarok- 92%, the most successful of the three God of Thunder movies. The filmmaker said in an interview with Empire last month:

I didn’t know we were going to use the story of the Mighty Thor character until we started working on the actual story… I was writing and it was like, ‘Wouldn’t it be great to bring Jane back into the story?’… No you want Natalie to come back and play the same character who’s running around with science gear. You know, while Thor is flying, she stays on Earth and says, ‘When is he coming back?’ That’s boring. You want her to be part of the adventure.

