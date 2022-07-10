Natalie Portman bets on miniskirt and wrap sandals at 40+

Natalie Portman has let the fashion universe into her wardrobe, as she has taught endless lessons to create looks elegant and classic with chic touches. She debunked the myth that women of 40+ cannot look mini skirts, short dresses and platforms and, like no one else, has conquered the red carpet in the best old Hollywood style.

American actress Natalie Portman traveled to Rome, Italy, to promote the fourth installment of the film Thor: Love and Thunder. This time for her appearance in the Italian capital, she donned a vibrant orange coordinated outfit, rewriting the dress codes of women in their 40s and even 50s, showing that the miniskirts They are used at any age.

How to wear a miniskirt with sandals at 40+ according to Natalie Portman?

The actress in Rome for the promotion of the film wearing a vibrant orange dress. Ernest Ruscio

The protagonist of Thor raised his attendance with a two Piece Set, composed by a miniskirt Vibrant orange color with a straight cut and a matching asymmetrical jacket that streamlined her silhouette and achieved a sophisticated style. Here begin the main stylistic tricks of him.

It is a vintage set signed by the Claude Montana brand from the Autumn 1991 collection, which includes one of the trendiest skirts and is ideal for all ages if it is paired with the right clothes. Unlike how she first looked on the catwalk, the American actress supplies the witch’s booties, for some wrap sandals high-heeled shoes from the vegan brand, Piferi. For accessories, she chose silver rings that matched the buttons on the jacket.

Finally, we must talk about your beauty look, a low updo and with the hair pulled back with an extremely natural finish, gives that effortless touch and carefree that is usually part of the styles of Natalie Portman. And to complete the look, she has smokey eyes and a crimson mouth, confirming what we already knew: he can be sexy and chic at the same time.