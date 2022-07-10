More failures than successes: The complicated reality of the actors of “Friends” after completing a 10-year series | People | Entertainment

The successful series “Friends” marked a before and after in the entertainment industry, television and its actors. Six completely unknown young people premiered the sitcom about the life of a group of friends who entertained millions of people around the world with their daily lives.

As the chapters progressed, the characters of Rachel, Monica, Phoebe, Ross, Chandler and Joey became very popular with viewers and critics alike, she fell at the feet of the artists.

The last episode of “Friends” aired in May 2004, after 10 years on the air. The six actors began earning 22 thousand dollars per episode and ended up earning a million per chapter, but after the series, there is not much that stands out in the artistic life of each one and reality changed for everyone, El Comercio wrote.

Jennifer AnistonRachel

Jennifer Aniston is one of the actresses of the series with the most projection in Hollywood. However, she enjoyed success only during “Friends” and, although she continued to make romantic comedies, her highest grossing work was “Almighty”, with Jim Carrey and Morgan Freeman, which grossed almost 500 million worldwide in 2003.

Similarly, the popular actress continued to work in comedies such as “Marley and I”, “Exposados” and “Una Esposa de Mentira”, along with Adam Sandler, but nothing remarkable, until she starred in “Cake”, a drama of low budget for which she was nominated for a Golden Globe and a Sag Award in 2014.

It was in 2019 that his career gained notoriety thanks to “The Morning Show”, a series that in addition to producing, he starred alongside Reese Witherspoon for Apple TV. In 2020 Aniston was nominated for the Golden Globe for Best Leading Actress and won it at the ceremony for the first time.

As for her love life, the 53-year-old interpreter has been divorced twice. In 2005 by Brad Pitt and in 2018 by Justin Theroux.

Courtney Cox (Monica)

Courteney Cox enjoyed doubly successful. While she was acting in “Friends” she starred in 1996’s “Scream”, a horror movie that became a hit at the time and spawned three sequels.

After the end of “Friends”, Cox stars in two series: “Dirt” (2007 – 2009) and “Cougar Town” (2009 – 2015), nothing to brag about. In the cinema, his fate, apart from “Scream”, did not transcend.

On a personal level, the life of the person who played Monica caused controversy because of her physical appearance. In 2017, the actress revealed to the magazine New Beauty that she regretted many of her aesthetic touch-ups and she said that she decided to remove the facial fillers in order to recover her naturalness.

David SchwimmerRoss

The endearing interpreter of Ross in 2016 was nominated for an Emmy for Best Supporting Actor for his role as lawyer Robert Kardashian in the series “American Crime Story: The People v. OJ Simpson”, which until now was his most important work after “Friends”.

For his part, Schwimmer remains quietly in the industry. The 55-year-old actor revealed in the past that fame affected him personally, so much so that he sought to hide and also emphasized that the effects of playing the same person for 10 years have a high cost that is difficult to pay when “you want to face a film project ”.

Schwimmer also tried his hand as a film and theater director. Criticisms of his work are balanced.

Matt LeBlanc (Joey)

The flirtatious and clueless Joey was the only one who had his own spin-off at the end of “Friends”. However, it did not have the same success and luckily for the actor, who did not really want to continue in the role, the series only lasted two seasons.

“For years and years I hardly left the house. I wanted to have no commitments and not be anywhere. My agent was upset. Most actors call their agents and ask what they have for them. I called mine and told him to lose my number for a few years. It was a dark time. I almost had a nervous breakdown,” Matt LeBlanc revealed to The Mirror.

The actor was out of the public eye from 2006 to 2010. His first job after his hiatus was as the protagonist of the series “Episodes”, where he plays a satirical version of himself.

For this work, Le Blanc was nominated for the Golden Globe for Best Actor in 2012. The series was on the air for five seasons and in 2016, the actor returned to television with another production called “Man with a Plan”, which it ran for four seasons until 2020.

Matthew PerryChandler

Without a doubt, Perry had the most controversial life of all. His life during and after “Friends” was always in the news and, having already had an addiction to alcohol, Vicodin entered his body as a result of a water skiing accident, triggering a series of health problems in him that almost ended his death. life.

In 1997, during the third season of the series, Perry entered rehab for the first time. He drank a couple of bottles of vodka and at least 30 Vicodin pills a day, according to the actor himself.

His parents took him to a detoxification center, where he spent two and a half months and it could be said that it was only then that the actor managed to escape his addictions while enjoying great success.

As for his last television job in which he stood out, it was in the miniseries “The Kennedys After Camelot” in 2017. The 52-year-old interpreter gave life to the brother of the American president.

The actor walked through the theater with a play written by himself, but nothing remarkable.

Lisa KudrowPhoebe

The hippie actress of the group during the series did not experience hell, but she did have moments that she did not enjoy. Kudrow was the “bigger between Jennifer and Courteney”, so she developed insecurities and an eating disorder. By losing weight, what she achieved was to feel sick, according to her statement.

“You saw yourself on TV and you were like, ‘Oh my god, I’m a mountain. I’m bigger than Courteney and Jennifer. I was taller and bulkier. I felt my bones heavier, I felt like a mountain next to her, “said the actress.

“When I was very skinny, I felt sick all the time, cold, sinusitis, flu,” she confessed.

Lisa, 58, was part of countless series and movies as a supporting actress. Among them, stand out: “Love and Other Impossible Things”, in 2009, along with Natalie Portman and Scott Cohen, and the fourth season of “Grace and Frankie” for Netflix in 2018. Like his companions, nothing to highlight. (AND)

