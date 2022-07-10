Minecraft. Players build Infonavit residential area

Digital Millennium

Minecraft is one of the gamer community’s favorite gamesno matter the age, everyone can enjoy this video game that was released more than 10 years ago.

Minecraft players have shown that they can exploit their creativity within the video game Well, over the years, surprising creations have emerged that have been created block by block. From international monuments to exact replicas of institutions have been built within this virtual world.

Although this time it is not a monumental creation, players built something that is not very common to see in the video game, but yes in real life. Through the TikTok account @afasany.gg a video was shared in which you can see a replica of one Infonavit housing unit.

From a sign announcing the name of the community, puppies living in the patio to decorations in the houses, it was built by the Mexican players who entered the Minecraft server.

As expected, this fact soon became viral, as the videos shared on the TikTok account reach almost a million views.

After having built the houses exactly the same, each player decorated his own in his own way, there were even those who added banners supporting Mexican political parties or no parking signs.

It is not the first time that the Mexican Minecraft community has come together to make such a construction. It must be remembered that at the beginning of the pandemic some cities used the video game to carry out the cry of independence or the lighting of the Christmas pine.

