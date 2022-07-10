Minecraft: how to get diamond in version 1.19

Minecraft update 1.19, called The Wild Updateadds lots of new features for all versions of the game (PC –Java Edition– and mobile and PlayStation, Xbox or Switch consoles –Bedrock Edition-). This includes new biomes, blocks and creatures, such as the Allay, creatures with various functions.

Minecraft players are used to secret changes and adjustments in aspects such as obtaining diamonds in each update.

Here we explain what has changed about diamonds in version 1.19 of the game and the best methods to get diamond in minecraft.

VIDEO Minecraft: The Wild Update – Launch Trailer

How to find diamond in version 1.19

To find diamonds you must search the underground areas. It has not changed that the diamonds appear from level Y -16, but you must take into account that now you will have more chances to find diamonds up to level -59.

This has changed, as it is now progressive: the deeper it is, the more likely you are to find diamonds. You can check your level by pressing F3 or by pressing “/ tp ~ ~ ~” in the chat window.

Note that you should never look for them between levels Y-59 and Y-64, because the type of rock will make it impossible for these minerals to come up.

Also, you will be able to maximize your diamonds if you use a pickaxe with a Fortune Charm. To do this, you need an enchanting table, two diamonds, four obsidian blocks, and lapis lazuli.

In these seeds you can find areas to find diamonds.

