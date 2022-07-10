Minecraft: How to build a hopper and what uses we can give it

Minecraft is one of the most complete and immersive games that we have seen. It is a fact that the Mojang title has made history thanks to its crafting toolspossibilities and continuous updates of new content.

In Minecraft we can make a lot of objects (except for unique items like the Heart of the Sea). One of the most useful are the hoppersalthough you must first know how to build them.

The hoppers are containers where we can deposit other items from our inventory. They work as a funnel, which we can connect to other containers such as chests or ovens.

Do you want to know how this object is made? Don’t know what uses to give it? In this Minecraft guide we explain how to make a hopper and what they are for. You will be surprised how useful this item can be in the Mojang game.

Build a hopper and what it is for

As we have told you before, a hopper is a container in which we can deposit our objects, and which immediately transfers them to another (ovens, chests and more). In Minecraft it is possible to build the units that we want.

Of course, you should know that Making a hopper in Minecraft is a somewhat complex task. We will need different materials, and then we will tell you what this object is for.

How to make a hopper in Minecraft

The first thing we must do is get the necessary materials to build it. As always, we will have to use the construction table to make this item.

What materials do we need to make a hopper? Well there they go: 5 iron ores, 2 logs of wood, fuel and a furnace.

The iron ores They are gray rocks with orange dots that we can find in caves and cliff walls. You will need a pickaxe to get it from the stones.

To get the 2 wooden logs you will have to use the pickaxe (or other tool). By processing these logs you will get 8 wooden boards, and then build a chest in Minecraft.

The gas, for its part, is obtained by processing wooden boards or pieces of coal. Coal is mined from black dot rocks.

As for the ovenyou can build it by placing 8 stones on the edges of the game’s construction grid. And the work table? If you don’t already have it, you can get it by placing wooden planks in your inventory’s construction tool.

Once we have the basic materials, the first thing to do is process the wood logs. Follow these steps:

Access the inventory and place the logs on one of the squares on the construction grid. Once done, drag the wooden planks to your inventory. If you play on mobile, you must select the three dots, and then click on the workbench and on the wooden boards. Tap 4x to complete the process. On consoles, press the X (Xbox), Square (PlayStation) or Y (Switch) buttonfind the type of wood and press these buttons twice.

Next we must smelt iron ores. Select the oven and right click (on PC) to access the menu. Take the fuel and drag it to the bottom corner, while the iron ores are in the top corner. From the result you will get iron ingots.

Now we must use the wooden boards to build a chest (the container in which we will deposit the objects from the hopper). Go to the crafting table and place a board on each space, except the central one.

Once we have our chest, we will have to collect the iron ingots from the furnace. Now we just have to build the hopper on the artboard. Remember that you must have iron ingots and wooden boards (already converted into a chest).

Making the hopper is very simple. Just place the iron ingots in the top left, center left, top right, center right, and bottom center boxes of the grid. In the center place the chest.

What is a hopper for?

We already have our first Minecraft hopper. Now, what can we use it for? The first thing we need to do is prepare a base for this object.

Place a temporary block to place the hopper. First we recommend placing a block of earth under it, so that it is 1 block away from the ground.

Once we have the block ready, open the inventory and place the hopper. You will see that the upper part is wider (where we should place the objects), while the lower part is narrower.

Next, remove the block from under the hopper. You will see how this object is suspended in the airand below you can place other containers.

chests : You can place a chest under the hopper. This allows you to save items from your inventory.

: You can place a chest under the hopper. This allows you to save items from your inventory. monster trap : If you place a hopper and a chest in a pit, you can attract different creatures and they fall into your trap. The resources will go directly to the hopper.

: If you place a hopper and a chest in a pit, you can attract different creatures and they fall into your trap. The resources will go directly to the hopper. automatic cooker: Place a furnace on top of the hopper and add fuel. Place a chest underneath, and in this way all the dishes you cook will go directly to the chest.

These are the steps to make a hopper in Minecraft, and also possible uses What can we give you? Remember that it is an optional item, and that you can place a redstone lever to activate it from a distance.

