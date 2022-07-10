Miles Teller has already spoken with Tom Cruise about a possible ‘Top Gun 3’

A couple of weeks ago Top Gun: Maverick crossed the barrier of 1 billion dollars, consolidated as the highest grossing film of Tom Cruise as well as the highest grossing to date 2022and easily surpassing Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The film of Joseph Kosinski It has also received great reviews, which make it a far superior sequel to the title he directed. Tony Scott nearly 40 years ago, where we were introduced to Cruise’s Pete ‘Maverick’ Mitchell. Given these results, it would be strange if no one had even thought about a third installment. And indeed it has already happened.

Miles Teller plays Rooster, the son of a fallen Maverick friend, in the sequel to top gun. Via ETthe actor of whiplash has just declared that he has already spoken with Cruise (not only the protagonist, but the great producer and promoter of Maverick) about the possibility of making a Top Gun 3. Teller could not be more for the work: “It would be great, but it all depends on TC. It all depends on Tom. I’ve had a few conversations with him about it. We’ll see”. The interpreter has resorted to box office figures to encourage “future negotiations”and knows that the experience has been just as satisfying for Cruise.

“For him, sharing top gun With me and other young performers it has been an exciting journey, one that is still going on.”. Teller is not the only figure involved in Maverick which maintains that the possibility of a third installment depends entirely on Cruise. The actor Glen Powell previously insisted on the same: “Tom’s motto, basically, is if you can’t top the previous movies, there’s no reason to. There is no reason to give another film to the world’s filmography, if it does not contribute or exceed the original “. And Kosinski, who has already collaborated with Cruise on oblivion prior to Maverickis not an exception.





“It took 36 years for Tom to agree to do this! It depends on him, it is him who has to be convinced”it states. “If we can find a way, an excuse for Maverick to come back and be with these young drivers and get something figured out, maybe it could happen. I think that, for now, we have to enjoy what we have”. That “what we have” may be even more than they already have, because we cannot rule out that the summer season will lead to Maverick to add profits, making it increasingly unthinkable that Paramount does not have its third part.

