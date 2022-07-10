Marvel: the origin of Matt Damon’s cameo as Loki in “Thor: Love and Thunder” [SPOILER] | PHASE 4 | UCM | Asgard | Premiere | Mexico | Spain | SPORT-PLAY

Thor: Love and Thunder It is already on the international billboard and many have been surprised by the cameo of several stars. In addition to Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson and Natalie Portman, the cast included the participation of Matt Damon. But what role does this character have for the UCM? How did he get there? Here we tell you without first warning you of the following.

SPOILER ALERT

Matt Damon first appeared in the MCU as Loki in Thor: Ragnarök. In reality, he wasn’t playing the character of Tom Hiddleston, but a street actor who made Loki a sketch of what happened in the Dark World. A curious fact is that Luke Hemsworth, the brother of Chris Hemsworth in real life, plays the comic version of Thor in the same skit.

Matt Damon explained that his participation in Thor was due to his friendships with Taika Waititi and Chris Hemsworth, noting that he thought it would be fun to play a kind of intergalactic street theater.

The joke was so funny that the director repeated the formula to Thor: Love and Thunder, although this time with more characters like Cate Blanchett and Melissa McCarthy. The reappearance of the character implies that she survived the destruction of Asgard and the attack of Thanos in the first part of Infinity War.

All cameos in Thor: Love and Thunder take place in New Asgard, when street performers reenact the events that unfolded in Ragnarok.

THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER | series details

The idea is that Thor: Love and Thunder do not be a constant annoyance with phrases like “what is happening here?, where did that plot come from?”. We are talking about a decade of movies, so I will do my best to make your visit to the cinema worthwhile.

Let’s start with the location of this movie in Phase 4 of the MCU. There is a moment in the trailer where Thor tells Jane Foster that they broke up eight years, seven months, and six days ago. This makes Love and Thunder happen months after Endgame and would happen to be the first of Phase 4.

Listen to Dale Play on Spotify. Follow the program every Monday on our available audio platforms.