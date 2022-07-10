Mark’s daughter has an androgynous style – FayerWayer

Any child can see his father as a true hero, but there are not many who have the fortune to see the true face of Thor and call him “Dad”. Here we will introduce you to the “avengers” who have children and a fact that we advance you is the androgynous style of the daughter of Mark Ruffalo.

We have seen them on the movie screens fighting against evil, showing off their superpowers and even on the verge of death, but when they are In their facet of parents, the famous actors of Marvel are completely different.

It does not matter if it is the Hulk, Iro Man or even the evil Thanos, each of them is completely different in their daily lives, but if there is something in which they coincide, it is in that paternal instinct that makes them tender and fragile.

In various interviews, actors like Mark Ruffalo, Robert Downey Jr or Ryan Raynods have spoken about their children and how is the experience that they live in this facet far from their Marvel roles, for which they have gained fame in all corners of the world.

In addition, each of these celebrities has learned to support their children in whatever their way, so they proudly share how they grow and the path each one takes.

Meet the children of the Avengers

Mark Ruffalo





He has established himself as one of the most beloved actors in Hollywood and his greatest success is within the Marvel Cinematic Universe playing the Hulk.

Ruffalo is characterized as a loving father who sometimes shares some photographs with his three children Keen, Bella Noche and Odettewho are the fruit of his marriage to Sunrise Coigney.

The actor has tried to maintain the privacy of his family, however, everyone wants to know about his little ones, especially from Bella, who displays a unique and androgynous style that draws attention.

Chris Hemsworth





The interpreter of Thor has not only managed to captivate the world with his statuesque physique, since the The public is delighted every time he shares a bit of his facet as a husband and father.

Hamsworth has been with model Elsa Pataky for more than 12 years and today has a family with three beautiful children, India, 10 years old, and twins Sasha and Trsitan, 8 years old.

The actor captivates with each image he shares with his children, since he has shown himself to be a loving and very funny father.

Robert Downey Jr





Iron Man’s sarcastic and serious personality is a contrast to the loving Robert Downey Jr. as a father.

Although the actor experienced difficult times due to substance abusetoday he has three children with whom he seeks to have the best of relationships.

The actor had a first marriage with Deborah Falconer, which lasted 12 years and from which he was born Indian, his firstborn. After the divorce and his battle to stay sober, he married his current wife Susan and together they had two little boys, Exton Elias Downey and Avril Roel Downing.

Ryan Reynolds





For fans this “antihero” (Deadpool) is the funniest Marvel, so that anyone would like to have him as a father.

Although Reynolds leads a very low-key life when it comes to his familythe truth is that many want to know every detail of the family he has formed with his wife, the actress Blake Lively.

Inez, Betty and James are the three daughters that the couple has brought into the world and although they are one of the most admired relationships, they have preferred to keep their little ones away from the public eye.