Love and Thunder’ because she was afraid to wear a thong

This Thursday the son of Odin, played by Chris Hemsworth, has returned to the big screen with ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ and he has not done it alone. Christian balewho gave life to Batman in ‘The Dark Knight’, has been in charge of the role of the villain.

However, when Bale was offered the role of Cap the God Butcher (Gorr the ‘Butcher of Gods’) was not so clear. and the reason was related to your look more than for interpretive issues of the character or to betray DC to join Marvel.

As the actor confessed in an interview with ew, made the mistake of googling about the character. And it is that when he took a look at the comics he saw something that made him doubt his qualities: “runs in a thong all the time”, he said to the middle.





Christian Bale, Oscar for best supporting actor | Agencies



Christian Bale’s insecurity regarding the thong

Christian Bale is a well-known Hollywood actor and one of the things he stands out for is his ability to transform his body to better approach a character. So, we’ve seen it over the years with different muscles and weight.

And it is that when he saw Gorr he was not at his best, because, according to himself: “No one wants to see me in a thong” and “you really can’t compete with Chris Hemsworth when it comes to being muscular.”

The idea of wearing a thong terrified him and finally got Taika Waiti, the director in charge of the film, to do without him.





Christian Bale as Gorr | Disney



A new hat for ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

According to the actor, after talking with the director, they came to a new Gorr. Instead of being so intimidating and muscular, the ‘Butcher of Gods’ would be more “thin”, “unearthly” and “creepy”.

And it is that on screen it has been spectacular and has managed to be the scariest villain in the MCU, so much so that some scenes have been removed for being too macabre. The original tape had scenes of self-flagellation, as it should be remembered that Gorr before devoting himself to murdering gods was a faithful speaker.

What is clear is that it is good or (almost) bad, Christian Bale is capable of measuring up on both sides and, finally, has conquered the two great houses of the superhero industry.

