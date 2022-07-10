‘Locked up with the devil’ and ‘The longest night’, among the most outstanding series of the week

The platforms of streaming They continue to release new productions, although the pace has slowed considerably since the summer holidays began. This week has arrived at Diseny + land of opportunity, a generation-spanning drama about two Latino families vying for wealth and power in California’s Sonoma Valley. For its part, Netflix has released the thriller The longest nightamong other premieres.





The vanguard

the final list continues to lead the ranking of most watched series. The latest Amazon Prime production, starring Chris Pratt, has become one of the most viewed on the platform in recent days. Below we leave you a small summary with the most outstanding series of the week on the platforms of streaming.

Netflix

‘The longest night’



On the night of December 24, a group of armed men surround the Monte Baruca prison and cut off communications with the outside world. His goal is to capture Simón Lago (Luis Callejo), a dangerous serial killer. If the guards hand him over, the assault will be over in a matter of minutes. But Hugo (Alberto Ammann), the prison director, refuses to obey and prepares to resist the attack.

Disney+

‘Land of Opportunities’



land of opportunitys, available on Disney+, is an epic drama spanning generations about two Latino families vying for wealth and power in California’s Sonoma Valley. The main cast is made up of John Ortiz, Cecilia Suárez, Augusto Aguilera and Christina Ochoa.

AppleTV

‘Locked up with the devil’

This psychological thriller, inspired by the criminal memoirs In With The Devil, by James Keene and Hillel Levin, tells the story of the son of decorated cop and convicted drug dealer Jimmy Keene (Taron Egerton). Keene is sentenced to 10 years in a minimum security prison, where he is offered to enter a maximum security prison and befriend suspected serial killer Larry Hall (Paul Walter Hauser), or stay where he is and serve his full sentence with no choice. to parole.

Amazon Prime Video

‘The final list’



Conspiracies, United States Army and Special Operations. The classics never fail. Amazon Prime Video premiered last week the final list from the hand of Chris Pratt. Based on the best-selling novel by Jack Carr, the protagonist, Jame Reece returns home to his family with conflicting memories and questions about his guilt after he and his entire Marine platoon are ambushed in a sting operation. high risk.

Apart from Chris Pratt, the new production of the platform has the collaboration of Taylor Kitsch, Constance Wu, Patrick Schwarzenegger and Riley Keough, among other names.