LO SCRIGNO – “Halftime”, Jennifer Lopez simply volcanic!

NAPLES – Simply volcanic! Jennifer Lopez in the documentary “Halftime” tells herself with truthfulness, showing all her great commitment to excel as a world superstar in singing, dancing and acting, never sparing herself and fighting against prejudices and all forms of social discrimination. The camera follows her behind the scenes between private and public life, fulfilled and disappointed expectations during her long career, outlining the figure of a strong and willful woman, proud of her origins, who never gave up in achieving her goals and that shines worldwide with a mature awareness of herself and of what has been achieved so far, knowing how to withstand the pressures of her being an international diva. Interesting is the special focus on the Golden Globe nomination for the film “The girls of Wall Street” and on the preparation period of her short but overwhelming show on the occasion of her participation in 2020 with Shakira in the interval of the Super Bowl. Sparkling.

HALFTIME

GENRE: Documentary

YEAR: 2022

DIRECTOR: Amanda Micheli

WITH: Jennifer Lopez, Shakira, Ben Affleck, Donatella Versace, Adam Blackstone, Hamish Hamilton, Lorene Scafaria, Guadalupe Rodríguez, Emme Anthony

COUNTRY: USA

DURATION: 95 Min.

DISTRIBUTION: Netflix

Rosa Petrazzuolo

