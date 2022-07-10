Liga MX Matches Today: Len vs Pumas live: Liga MX online broadcast; result of matchday 2 live

Live score: Len 3-3 Pumas | Matchday 2 Apertura 2022, Liga MX

The equalizing goal for the felines; the one who is rescuing a point at home…

Min 90 | Leo 3-3 Boom | The referee adds five minutes of compensation.

Min 88 | Leo 3-3 Boom | Last change of Pumas. Gustavo del Prete leaves and Carlos Gutirrez enters.

Min 79 | Leo 3-3 Boom | Gooooooal from Leoooooon!!!

Serious error in the exit of Jesús Rivas, who leaves the ball to Lucas Di Yorio, who throws himself hand in hand against Julio González. With little angle he takes a shot, and the one with segments is embedded by the right post of the university goal.

Min 78 | Leo 2-3 Boom | New pause for changes. by Cougars Eduardo Salvio leaves, Marco Garcia enters

By Leon José Rodríguez and Joel Campbell leave, Luis Montes and José Alvarado enter

Min 75 | Leo 2-3 Boom | After a vibrant start to the second half, the actions moved to the midfield, already with few arrivals.

Min 67 | Leo 2-3 Boom | Len change. Vctor Dvila leaves, Angel Mena enters.

Min 62 | Leo 2-3 Boom | Byron Castillo, Leon’s element takes preventive cardboard.

Previously, Jorge Ruvalcaba,of the auriazules, was painted yellow.

Min 62 | Leo 2-3 Boom | Double change of the Pumas. Diogo de Oliveira and Jess Rivas enter, Pablo Bennevendo and Jorge Ruvalcaba leave.

Min 56 | Leo 2-3 Boom | Gooooooal from Leooooooon!!!

Yairo Moreno reaches the bottom line and takes a powerful diagonal, which ends up being finished off with power by Joel Campbell. The cannon shot is impossible to be stopped by Gonzalez. Golazo with which the long-haired ones approach the tie.

Min 53 | Leo 1-3 Boom | Counterattack play ends with a filtered ball for Dinenno, who takes a cross shot. The ball did not end in a goal because it crashed into the base of the left post defended by Cota.

Min 53 | Leo 1-3 Boom | Gooooooal from Leooooooon!!!

A center by Byron Castillo on the right side ends up being finished off with first intention by Lucas Di Yorio. The cross shot is enough to enter the right post, well away from Julio González.

Min 51 | Leo 0-3 Pum | Gooooooal de Pumaaaaaas!!!

Great play in association with the Pumas ends with a shot in the area by Eduardo Salvio before Cota left. The ball rolls into the goal, and the Argentine debuts with a goal in his first duel in Liga MX.

minute 49 | Leo 0-2 Pum | An inattention in the exit of León leads to a one-on-one match between Higor Meritao and Cota. The Brazilian misses the third goal of the university students. The meta is victorious in the battle.

minute 45 | Leo 0-2 Pum | The complementary part between Len and Pumas begins, within day 2 of the Apertura 2022.

Min 51 | Leo 0-2 Pum | We’re going to dressing rooms!!!

With goals from Juan Ignacio Dinenno and Gustavo Del Prete, the Pumas de la UNAM maintain the partial advantage by 0-2 in their visit to the Esmeraldas de Len, in actions of its commitment to Day 2 of the 2022 Opening of the MX League.

Min 50 | Leo 0-2 Pum | Goooooooooal de Pumaaaaaas!!!

Gustavo Del Prete increases the advantage of part of the university team, thanks to a header in the area after a cross from the right wing. The Argentine attacker hits a cross header and sends the ball stuck to the right post of Cota

minute 45 | Leo 0-1 Pum | Paul Bennevendo He becomes the second Pumas player booked for a foul on Vctor Dvila.

In addition, for claims, Rodolfo Cota Preventive card is won

minute 45 | Leo 0-1 Pum | The referee adds six minutes of compensation.

minute 40 | Leo 0-1 Pum | Dvila responds with another ball to the bottom line on the same side, however the ball is lengthened for the Chilean, he takes a shot on goal, but the university defense manages to reject.

minute 40 | Leo 0-1 Pum | Ruvalcaba reaches the bottom line on the right side, and in his search for a center in the heart of the area, he makes a very long pass. Pumas lets out a good scoring option

minute 38 | Leo 0-1 Pum | José Galndo is reprimanded for a foul on the boundaries of the university area on Vctor Dvila.

Cota, without options to stop Dinenno’s penalty kick

minute 25 | Leo 0-1 Pum | First change of Len. Fidel Ambriz enters and Federico Martínez leaves.

Min 24 | Leo 0-1 Pum | Dinenno loses the double!!!

A great play between Salvio and Dinenno ends with a filtered ball for Juan Ignacio, who cannot give a good direction to a one-on-one against Rodolfo Cota.

Min 21 | Leo 0-1 Pum | Len plays with 10!

The VAR review becomes effective, and Osvaldo Rodríguez ends up being kicked out of the game.

Min 19 | Leo 0-1 Pum | Hard foul on the boundaries of the area on Higor Melitao by Osvaldo Rodríguez, play that goes to VAR review

Juan Ignacio Dinenno, university idol, already makes an appearance on the scoreboard…

Min 9 | Leo 0-1 Pum | Great counterattack play by Len It ends with a shot from Belln, which is deflected by Julio González with a great shot to his right.

Min 5 | Leo 0-1 Pum | Goooooal de Pumas!!!

Juan Ignacio Dinenno He executes with power and direction a shot towards the right post. The one with segments hits the post but because of the effect it ends up entering the local networks. The Pumas already won it.

Min 4 | Leo 0-0 Pum | The referee decides to signal Belln’s hand. The executor will be Dinenno.

Min 3 | Leo 0-0 Pum | The referee decides to review the VAR, for a possible hand of Paul Belln, after Dinenno’s sweep

Min 2 | Leo 0-0 Pum | Eduardo Salvio’s center is finished off by Juan Dinenno, but the ball does not lead to a goal

min 0 | Leo 0-0 Pum | The actions of the duel between the Esmeraldas de León and the Pumas of UNAM, within Day 2 of the 2022 Opening of the MX League.

Renato Paiva outlines his starting eleven as follows…

next meetings

Len will visit Angelpolis to fight his matchday 3 match against the Puebla Strip, while Necaxa receive in CU the Rays of Nacaxa.

Presented…and to the field!

Edward Salvio is the great novelty in the eleven outlined by Andrs Lillini!

Cougars has been in the eye of Mexican soccer for several days, since the well-known duel to be held in the middle of the week against the Celta Vigo, it was announced that to dispute the Joan Gamper Trophy against FC Barcelona. Check all the details HERE.

The fans, little by little, are present in the venue to support the Panzas Verdes…

Points at the moment

The Pumas, with their tie last week against Xolos was installed in the 9th position with a point, while Len, with the victory against San Luis climb to 6th place with 3 units.

The Len Stadium, with an excellent climate to receive long-haired and university students…

Welcome to the football party!!!

Good afternoon ladies and gentlemen. the activity of Day 2 of the 2022 Opening of the Liga MX this is resumed Saturday July 9, and I will do it with the duel between the Esmeraldas de León and the Pumas of UNAM, meeting to be held at the Len stadium.

Long-haired and university students have already added points in the current contest, however the advantage seems to be in favor of the locals, since they obtained the victory as a visitor by 1-2 against Atltico de San Luis, while the people from the capital could not get past the 1-1 draw at home against the Xolos de Tijuana.

The state of Guanajuato expects to witness a great duel between two teams that paint to be candidates for the title of Mexican soccer. Do not miss all the emotions live and direct through our streaming in BRAND Claro.