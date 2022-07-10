Liam Hemsworth could have snatched the role of Thor from Chris

Digital Millennium

The new Marvel movie finally arrived in theaters, Thor: Love and Thunder and so far it has been a box office success, It is not the best premiere of the franchise but it does not stay until the end of the list. This is the fourth installment in which Chris Hemsworth brings the god of thunder to life.

From his introduction to this moment, it has been shown that Hemsworth is the perfect person to play Thor. From his tall stature to his blonde hair, the Australian actor looks like a true Norse god.

As in all films there were many candidates to keep the main role, recently Chris Hemsworth revealed that someone else was about to play the character of Thor, the surprising thing is that it is someone very close to him.

“My little brother almost got the role of Thor. He was one of the first people who got down to work to get the role, so, I don’t know, I might run into him. That will be fun,” she told MensXP.

“They said, ‘Look, he’s great, but he’s a little young.’ My manager then said, ‘Well, he has an older brother,’ which was me. I came back, auditioned a few times and just had a different attitude. Maybe I had a little more motivation because my little brother could and I couldn’t. He had also done a couple of movies between those two auditions, so he had a little more experience and confidence,” Chris recalled.

Chris Hemsworth wasn’t the first choice to play Thor because in his first audition he had done “a terrible job” so it wasn’t until his second chance that he impressed the directors.

