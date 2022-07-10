‘Let them look for Mexicans even in Brazil’

After Chivas they lost in their own house house before Athletic Saint Louis for the minimum difference, in shares of date 2 of the MX Leaguethe journalist better known as Christian Martinoliposted a message to the Sacred Flock.

It was through your account Twitterwhere the narrator wrote a controversial tweet that was not well received by the fans of guadalajara, who boast of having a squad made up entirely of Mexican players.

“Goats for the moment you should even look for Mexicans born in Brazil. That they speak to the Consulate in Sao Paulo“, wrote Martinoli.

Chivas for the moment should even look for Mexicans born in Brazil. Let them speak to the Consulate in São Paulo. – Christian Martinoli (@martinolimx) July 10, 2022

Some users, mostly hobbyists Chivas They did not take the comment very gracefully, so they immediately began to respond to Christian, even insulting him, stating that he is not even Mexican, referring to the fact that he was born in Argentina and thus creating a nationalization debate.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN: ANDY RUIZ SHOWED OFF HIS NEW TATTOO; THE FACE OF JESUS ​​COVERS HIS RIGHT SIDE