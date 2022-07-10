Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott hold hands at night date as Stormi releases first TikTok

Ads

Mom and Dad’s evening.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott looked so loved on their last night date at Catch LA in West Hollywood, California on Saturday night.

The couple again and again held hands as photographers took their photos as they left the posh restaurant.

The 24-year-old “Kardashians” star was stunned in a long-sleeved orange wrap dress that featured a crisscross design.

She paired the ensemble with a blue mini handbag and orange pumps, with her hair styled in bouncy curls.

Meanwhile, the 31-year-old “Sicko Mode” rapper wore a multicolored graphic sweater with light jeans, gray trainers and several silver chains around his neck.

“Date night,” Jenner captioned an early night TikTok, which showed her wearing her bodycon dress.

Jenner also gave fans a look at her “date night” ensemble on TikTok.TikTok/@kyliejenner

The clip – which was set to Doja Cat’s “Vegas” from the new “Elvis” biopic – came hours after Jenner and Scott’s 4-year-old daughter Stormi posted a video about her mother’s account. .

“Stormis first tik tok 🤣”, the cosmetics guru captioned the video, which showed the little girl filming herself with a funny face filter applied.

Stormi wore a beige striped shirt and gold hoop earrings while laughing at her distorted face. Then he flipped the camera over to show Jenner without makeup, who was wearing a dressing gown and had wet hair.

Stormi also posted her “first TikTok” on her mother’s account.

The reality star appeared to be eating noodles as she looked at the camera with a surprised expression, realizing that her mini-me was already proving to be an influencer in the making.

“Obviously iconic,” wrote his friend Hailey Bieber in the comments section, while one fan wrote, “stormi = tiktok queen”.

Jenner also recently shared a rare glimpse of her boyfriend during a Father’s Day celebration.

The reality star seemed surprised when she noticed Stormi was filming.

“Happy Father’s Day daddyyy we love you 🤎” captioned the shot, which showed Scott lying in bed while their baby rested on him.

“L❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️EEE YAAAA 🤎🤎🤎🤎🤎”, commented the rapper in response.

Jenner gave birth to her and Scott’s second child, a boy, on February 2, four years after welcoming Stormi.

The couple originally called him Lupo, but later revealed they changed him because “it just wasn’t him.”

