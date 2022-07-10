Kourtney Kardashian proudly bares her nipples while wearing an ultra-thin sexy silk top

KOURTNEY Kardashian proudly bared her nipples as she went bra-less in an ultra thin sexy silk top.

Kourtney, 43, was spotted having fun in the summer on a Malibu beach.

The Kardashians star threw a beach party with her kids.

He shares his daughter, Penelope, 10, and two children: Reign, seven, and Mason, 12, with ex Scott Disick, 39.

His brother, Kim, 41, and daughter North, nine, also joined in the family fun.

Kourtney showed off her long legs as she walked on the sand in her sneakers.

The Hulu star wore a light summer jacket and covered her eyes with sunglasses.

Her straight brown hair was parted down the middle.

Kourtney opened her jacket and showed off her nipples while wearing a bright pink top.

In May, Kourtney and Travis Barker, 46, got married in a beautiful ceremony in Portofino, Italy.

The reality star is the stepmother of the rocker’s two teenage sons: Alabama, 16, and Landon, 18.

THE POOL PARTY

The beach party took place after the Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum nearly stepped out of her pink bikini.

THE! the star wore a crossover top and high-waisted pants.

He wore a candy pink bucket hat on top of his head and sported 70s-style sunglasses.

Poosh’s founder teased her incredible curves during her daughter’s 10th birthday party.

The KUWTK star shared the video during Penelope’s pink themed party.

The pool party included a huge slide, two birthday cakes, and vegan meals for the guests.

As for the main course, Penelope’s mother showed off the “vegan and gluten-free heart-shaped grilled cheese with marine sauce”.

Small burgers in white boxes were also served – with pink hearts on them – and the drinks came with lemon slices and little pink flamingos.

The birthday girl blown out the candles on two cakes: a rose with an intricate rainbow icing and a heart-shaped cookie cake.

THE NIGHT STAY IN PENELOPE

Kourtney wasn’t the only one celebrating her daughter’s special day.

Scott also threw a birthday sleepover for Penelope.

During the sleepover, the birthday girl seemed to be doing her nails.

Reign smiled at the camera as he wore white Morgan Lane pajamas.

Penelope’s father captioned the post: “It’s a party. It’s a party, yes “.

Reign then put on a blue cap on his head as he started running down the hall.

Mason chased his little brother and dropped him to the ground.

Scott yelled at his two sons, “How are you man?” while they continued to deal with malfeasance.

