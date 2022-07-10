Kourtney Kardashian criticizes the paparazzi for selling old photos

Kourtney Kardashian criticized the paparazzi for selling old photos of her amid Travis Barker’s health scare.

Last week, the reality TV star’s musician husband was hospitalized for pancreatitis, an inflammation of the pancreas.

Referring to Travis’s health in a post shared on his Instagram Stories over the weekend, Kourtney reflected on a “scary and exciting week” and also took the opportunity to criticize the paparazzi who sold pictures to TMZ and claimed. they showed her “running errands” in Encino, Los Angeles, last Wednesday.

“To the paparazzi who sold photos of me ‘running around’ while my husband was in the hospital fighting for his life … these were actually photos taken weeks ago, (I can’t even remember the last time I wore that jumpsuit in the photos )… I haven’t forgotten about you, ”she wrote. “A new level of minimum, monetization out of our nightmare. Really wildly loser when I haven’t actually left the part of him… shame on you. “

In response, TMZ editors posted an update to their story stating that the shots were originally “represented (as) they were taken (on) Wednesday in Encino” by a staff member of a photo agency.

“We spoke to sources close to Kourtney who told us the photos are actually from several weeks ago and that she hasn’t left the hospital since Travis was hospitalized,” they added.

After suffering from “severe and life-threatening” pancreatitis, Travis is still recovering from ordeal.

“I am very, very grateful that with intensive treatment, I am currently much better off,” he insisted in a statement.