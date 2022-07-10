Kim Kardashian wants Independence Day to be “canceled” after Roe V. Wade’s ruling

Kim Kardashian called for Independence Day to be “canceled” in reaction to the US Supreme Court overturning of Roe V. Wade.

Last month, America’s top legal body overturned the 1973 Historic Decision, which means state leaders can make abortion illegal.

In light of the controversial decision, Kim took her Instagram Stories on Monday – a federal holiday commemorating the Declaration of Independence – to repost a viral @bitton meme that reads: “July 4th was canceled due to lack of independence. Sincerely, women. “

Kim’s mother Kris Jenner also shared the post, as did Succession star J. Smith-Cameron.

Elsewhere, Katy Perry voiced her support for women’s rights in a Twitter message referencing a text from her song Firework.

“Baby, you’re a firework is a 10, but women in the US have fewer rights than a real glittering smh (shaking head),” she fired.

And Jessica Chastain voiced her views on Roe V. Wade’s overturning by sharing a photo of her throwing the bird.

“Happy ‘Independence’ day from me and my reproductive rights,” he added in the caption.